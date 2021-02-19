Premier League Treble: Baggies to hit the end of the road in this 21/1 shot

No respite for the Baggies

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 21/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Clarets are unbeaten in three in the league, drawing with Brighton and Fulham and beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sean Dyche's side are back at Turf Moor on Saturday, and it's a ground that they haven't won on much lately.

It's just one victory from five in 2021, but their only defeats came against the two Manchester clubs, and they finished 2020 with 10 points from a possible 12 at home.

West Brom are the visitors and they look well and truly doomed. Sam Allardyce hasn't been able to improve their results, and while they did manage to hold Man United last weekend, it's too little too late.

Jamie Pacheco is also confident of a home win.

Thiago to see yellow

Bet 2: Back Thiago to be booked @ 7/2 - KO 17:30 GMT

Regular readers will know that I don't normally make tips of this nature, but I can't resist including Thiago to be booked in the Merseyside Derby, especially as he's been boosted from 3/1 to 7/2.

The Spanish midfielder has been booked three times this season, but it really should have been more than that.

He had the referee reaching for his yellow card after two minutes against Man City, and he was lucky to survive the same fate against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Thiago also committed a foul against Leicester that could have easily seen him in the book, and I very much doubt that he will tone down his style in the Merseyside Derby.

You can read Mark O'Haire's preview of this game here.

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Fulham v Sheffield United @ 29/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's almost certainly too late for the Blades to stay up, but they haven't gone down fighting, and I'm always keen to back goals in a match where both teams desperately need to win.

Fulham have had plenty of low-scoring affairs lately, but they have looked pretty dangerous going forward and just need to start taking more of their chances.

Chris Wilder's side absolutely have to take all three points at the Cottage, and it's worth noting that six of their last eight in all competitions have seen this selection land.

Simon Mail has a different opinion on this fixture.

