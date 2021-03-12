Premier League Treble: Another low-scorer for West Brom in this 9/2 shot

One to skip at Selhurst

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Crystal Palace v West Brom @ 8/13 - KO 15:00 GMT

When you look at Crystal Palace v West Brom, most people automatically think low-scoring affair, and I'm no different here.

Roy Hodgson's side were beaten 4-1 at Spurs last weekend, and prior to that they had a pair of 0-0's on this ground.

Palace haven't scored in three at Selhurst Park, and although Wilfried Zaha returned to the squad against Tottenham, I can't see them suddenly scoring a bucketload of goals.

West Brom's results speak for themselves, with their last six matches finished 0-0, 0-1, 1-0, 0-0, 1-1 and 2-0.

Dan Fitch is an agreement in his preview of this game.

Toffees to keep top four hopes alive

Bet 2: Back Everton @ 9/10 - KO 17:30 GMT

Everton saw their three match winning streak come to an end at Stamford Bridge on Monday, as they were beaten 2-0.

I definitely think that the Toffees can get back on track at home to Burnley this weekend, even if they have had some iffy results at Goodison in 2021.

The Clarets have drawn four of their last five, but it is worth noting that all four draws came at Turf Moor. On the road it's four losses from their last six, and they were thumped 4-0 at Spurs most recently.

Steve Rawlings has previewed this fixture here.

Have faith in City's attack

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Fulham v Man City @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

I had my fingers burnt when tipping Under 3.5 in Man City's midweek fixture with Southampton, and I'm not going to make the same mistake again.

It's not often that you can get 4/5 for Over 2.5 in a City team when they aren't playing a close rival, and while Fulham have tightened up vastly, I think that the bet is a value one.

The visitors to Craven Cottage are more than capable of scoring all three goals themselves, but I certainly wouldn't rule out a goal for the hosts.

Mark O'Haire's views on this match can be read at this link.

