Premier League Treble: A 46/1 Saturday Bonanza

Flying Seagulls to have their wings clipped

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 11/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Brighton are in the midst of an excellent set of results, culminating in their victory at Liverpool last time. There will be a different dynamic at Turf Moor though, and I think that the hosts are overpriced.

The Seagulls have beaten Leeds, Spurs and Liverpool of late, but Leeds and Liverpool, in particular, don't sit back and let their opponent dictate the play.

We all know what Burnley do by now, and while Graham Potter's men play pretty football, they are still to prove that they have the stomach for a battle.

That is exactly what they will get from Burnley, and they have won three of their last five on this ground - only losing to the two Manchester clubs.

Alan Dudman outlines his case for the draw here.

Fulham's rotten home run to continue

Bet 2: Back West Ham @ 11/10 - KO 17:30 GMT

I was quite sour on West Ham's chances at Aston Villa in midweek, but they proved me wrong to put their Liverpool loss behind them and win 3-1 at Villa Park.

On Saturday evening they travel to a Fulham side that haven't won a league game since November. Despite their apparent improvement, they are winless in 11 in the Premier League, and three of their last five have ended in defeat.

Even at the Cottage it's three straight losses, with Scott Parker's men having netted just once in their last five.

David Moyes' side have won their last three away from the London Stadium, and they have a great chance of making it four from four against Fulham.

Kevin Hatchard is also keen on an away win.

United to come unstuck against the Toffees

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 5/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace, Spurs, Arsenal and Sheffield United have all won at Old Trafford this season, so I see no real reason why Everton are as big as 5/1 to join that not so exclusive club.

Admittedly the first three of those teams all won here on or prior to November 1st, but the Blades did manage it a week last Wednesday, and United's 9-0 that followed is a bit of an anomaly.

The Toffees put their Newcastle defeat behind them by winning 2-1 at Leeds on Wednesday - a victory which was their fourth in as many matches away from Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are unbeaten in six on the road, and their overall away record this season is played 10, won seven, drawn one and lost two.

Dave Tindal is expecting Everton to get a result at Old Trafford.

