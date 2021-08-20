Premier League Treble: A 17/1 Acca from the 3pm kick offs

Entertainment from Villa Park

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v Newcastle @ 8/11 - KO 15:00 BST

It was disappointing defeats for both of these teams on the opening weekend, with defensive issues being their downfall.

Villa were beaten 3-2 at Watford, with Newcastle losing 4-2 at home to West Ham the following day.

Goals should be on the menu again on Saturday when they meet at 3pm. Steve Bruce has quite an attacking team this season, and they could be in for scorelines that are more akin to the Kevin Keegan era.

Dean Smith would have been hugely disappointed with his team's display at Vicarage Road, and while he will be happy with a debut goals for Danny Ings, it's at the back that he will want to see improvement.

Toffees to take a point from Elland Road

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Leeds v Everton @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 BST

Leeds were handed a 5-1 thumping at Old Trafford last Saturday lunchtime, and after conceding plenty of goals in pre-season too, Marcelo Bielsa must be a little concerned.

He won't compromise his style of play though, and history tells us that they could easily bounce back straight away.

Everton showed plenty of character to come from 1-0 down at home to Southampton, scoring three second half goals to win 3-1. Given everything that has gone on a the club over the summer, that took some bottle.

Rafa Benitez is a cautious manager, and I am confident that if he was offered a point at Elland Road, he would take it. In a game that could really go either way, the draw has to be the play.

Points to be shared at Selhurst Park

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Crystal Palace v Brentford @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 BST

There were contrasting opening weekends for these two clubs, as Brentford kicked off the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, while Palace were easily beaten at Chelsea on the Saturday.

Patrick Vieira will just be telling his players to put a line through that result, given that they were away at the second favourites for the title.

I have concerns about the number of changes at Selhurst Park though, and I do fear for them this season.

A draw wouldn't be a bad result for the Bees, as it would keep the momentum going that they brought into this season.

