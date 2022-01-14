Premier League Treble: A 15/2 shot from the 3pm Kick Offs

Goals expected in must-win clash

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Watford @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

There was a new low for Newcastle last weekend, as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One's Cambridge at St James' Park.

They return to the scene of their crime on Saturday as they welcome Watford in what could be described as a six-pointer.

My usual angle for a game of this nature is to go with goals, and with the Hornets being the opposition, that definitely seems like the right strategy.

A total of seven of their last eight in all competitions have finished with the ball in the net on three occasions or more, and with both teams absolutely desperate for the points, this could be a real end-to-end classic.

Another defeat for sorry Norwich

Bet 2: Back Everton @ 21/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Everton aren't a team to have much faith in at present, but they are playing Norwich this weekend, and odds-against for a fellow Premier League side to beat them has to be snapped up.

Dean Smith hasn't been able to get much out of the Canaries since he joined a few months ago, and other than scraping through against League One opposition in the FA Cup, all six of their matches since the start of December have ended in defeat.

The Toffees needed extra time to beat Hull last Saturday, and they are three without a win in the league. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nearing his way back to match-fitness though, and Everton should improve with him back in the XI.

Wolves to see-off Southampton

Bet 3: Back Wolves @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Southampton have been in great form in recent weeks, and their 4-1 victory over Brentford on Tuesday extended their unbeaten run to five in all competitions.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men face a very tricky trip to Molineux on Saturday though, and Bruno Lage's side have been getting some great results this term.

Wolves have been revitalised under Lage's management, and they have won three of their last four in all competitions - including a 1-0 success at Old Trafford. Their other result was a 0-0 draw with Chelsea.