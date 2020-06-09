Football Bet of the Day: Fairytale run to end

Bayer to bash giant-killers

Saarbrücken v Bayer Leverkusen

Tuesday 9 June, 19:30

Monday's bet was full of joy, as as it landed within the first 23 minutes of Hamburg's 3-3 draw with Holstein Kiel.

We'll stay in Germany, because there's a DFB Cup semi-final tonight between Saarbrücken and Bayer Leverkusen, and I can't see anything but a resounding win for the Bundesliga side.

Saarbrücken's journey to the final four has been remarkable. The fourth-tier side have dumped out Rhineland giants Köln and Fortuna Düsseldorf, and they have become the first Regionalliga team to get this far in the competition.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak means they haven't played for 94 days, and they haven't even been able to organise a friendly. Bayer Leverkusen are five games into the Bundesliga restart, and although they were smacked 4-2 by mighty Bayern Munich at the weekend, they are generally in excellent form.

Bayer have won 12 of their last 15 games in all competitions, and although star man Kai Havertz is injured, they have plenty of firepower. 17-year-old Florian Wirtz has just become the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, Karim Bellarabi is having a great season, and Kevin Volland is back after an ankle injury.

Stripped of their sharpness and their fans, I can't see Saarbrücken putting up much resistance here against one of the best teams in Germany. I'll back Bayer -2.5 on the Asian Handicap at [2.35].

