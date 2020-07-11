Football Bet of the Day: A Trondheim treat in store

Norwegian Eliteserien: Rosenborg v Stromsgodset (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Saturday 11 July, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
We're answering the call of the Norwegian top tier tonight, and Kev hopes to be entertained as Rosenborg face Stromsgodset.
"Stromsgodset have only drawn a blank once so far, but they rarely keep a clean sheet on their travels."
Goals for Godset
Rosenborg v Stromsgodset
Saturday 11 July, 19:30
We stopped the rot in Portugal, but Sporting's 1-0 win over Santa Clara was only enough to have our stake returned. We won't pocket that cash, but will instead reinvest it in a Norwegian enterprise. Fallen idols Rosenborg are up against Stromsgodset, and there are reasons to think both teams will find the net.
Rosenborg have been the dominant force in Norwegian football for decades, winning the league title 22 times between 1988 and 2018. However, they have been knocked off their perch by Molde, and are keen to take the crown back.
It hasn't been the most convincing of starts, with just eight points collected from six matches in the Eliteserien. They have already lost to title rivals Molde and Bodo Glimt, and they have managed just two clean sheets so far. The Troll Children are still looking for their first home win of the season.
Stromsgodset finished an unimpressive 11th in the top flight last term, having ended up 13th the season before that. They have made a better start to this campaign, having lost just one of their first six games. They have been scoring freely, drawing a blank just once and firing in nine goals. At the other end, they have managed just one shut-out.
Stromsgodset have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 away games in the Eliteserien, and I don't expect them to keep one here. The question is then whether we think the visitors will also score, and I believe they will against a Rosenborg side that hasn't hit top gear yet.
I'll back Both Teams To Score here at [1.85].
Points Staked: 101
Points Returned: 84.08
P/L: -16.92 points
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Saturday 11 July, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today