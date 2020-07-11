Football Bet of the Day: A Trondheim treat in store

Goals for Godset

Rosenborg v Stromsgodset

Saturday 11 July, 19:30

We stopped the rot in Portugal, but Sporting's 1-0 win over Santa Clara was only enough to have our stake returned. We won't pocket that cash, but will instead reinvest it in a Norwegian enterprise. Fallen idols Rosenborg are up against Stromsgodset, and there are reasons to think both teams will find the net.

Rosenborg have been the dominant force in Norwegian football for decades, winning the league title 22 times between 1988 and 2018. However, they have been knocked off their perch by Molde, and are keen to take the crown back.

It hasn't been the most convincing of starts, with just eight points collected from six matches in the Eliteserien. They have already lost to title rivals Molde and Bodo Glimt, and they have managed just two clean sheets so far. The Troll Children are still looking for their first home win of the season.

Stromsgodset finished an unimpressive 11th in the top flight last term, having ended up 13th the season before that. They have made a better start to this campaign, having lost just one of their first six games. They have been scoring freely, drawing a blank just once and firing in nine goals. At the other end, they have managed just one shut-out.

Stromsgodset have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 away games in the Eliteserien, and I don't expect them to keep one here. The question is then whether we think the visitors will also score, and I believe they will against a Rosenborg side that hasn't hit top gear yet.

I'll back Both Teams To Score here at [1.85].

