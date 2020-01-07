Football Bet of the Day: Visitors' hopes flu away

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Real Zaragoza fans
Get the scarf out of your face - your team has a great chance of winning!
We're heading back to Spain, because Kev believes an outbreak of illness has damaged Sporting Gijon's chances of picking up a result tonight.

"Sporting Gijon have had just four days to recover from a flu outbreak, and they face a Real Zaragoza team that's in great form."

Back Real Zaragoza to win at [1.85]

Sick Sporting to suffer

Real Zaragoza v Sporting Gijón
Tuesday 07 January, 20:00

A Lecce let-down yesterday, as the hosts' 1-0 defeat to Udinese left us a couple of goals short.

We move back to Spain, because there's a rearranged game of interest between Real Zaragoza and Sporting Gijón.

Sporting asked for the original match to be postponed on Friday because of a flu outbreak in their squad, and they've only had a few days to recover. Many of their players are rated by the medical staff as well short of 100% fitness.

Sporting's away form is a cause for concern too. They have lost five of their last ten competitive matches outside Gijón, and overall they are trying to avoid a third straight defeat.

Real Zaragoza are on the charge, and are very much part of the promotion picture. They have won four of their last six games in league and cup, and they have only lost one of their last four at the Romereda. They have won four of their last five games against tonight's opponents.

I was initially a bit skeptical about Zaragoza's price of [1.85] to win this, but Sporting's problems with illness and injury have convinced me that backing the hosts is a sensible play.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 6
Points Returned: 4.52
P/L: -1.48 points

Recommended bets

Back Real Zaragoza to win at [1.85]

Kevin Hatchard,

