Football Bet of the Day: Visitors' hopes flu away

Sick Sporting to suffer

Real Zaragoza v Sporting Gijón

Tuesday 07 January, 20:00

A Lecce let-down yesterday, as the hosts' 1-0 defeat to Udinese left us a couple of goals short.

We move back to Spain, because there's a rearranged game of interest between Real Zaragoza and Sporting Gijón.

Sporting asked for the original match to be postponed on Friday because of a flu outbreak in their squad, and they've only had a few days to recover. Many of their players are rated by the medical staff as well short of 100% fitness.

Sporting's away form is a cause for concern too. They have lost five of their last ten competitive matches outside Gijón, and overall they are trying to avoid a third straight defeat.

Real Zaragoza are on the charge, and are very much part of the promotion picture. They have won four of their last six games in league and cup, and they have only lost one of their last four at the Romereda. They have won four of their last five games against tonight's opponents.

I was initially a bit skeptical about Zaragoza's price of [1.85] to win this, but Sporting's problems with illness and injury have convinced me that backing the hosts is a sensible play.