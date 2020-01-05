Football Bet of the Day: Expect an Iberian eyesore

Malaga more interesting off the pitch than on it

Real Oviedo v Malaga

Sunday 05 January, 20:00

Pain in Spain for us last night, as Mirandes drew 0-0 with Racing Santander. I had to buy an extra bag of 007 crisps to get over the frustration, and yes, 007 crisps are a real thing.

We stay in Spain, and indeed in the second tier to examine the curious case of Malaga. Champions League quarter-finalists as recently as 2013, Malaga only tumbled out of La Liga in 2018, but reports suggest they are in financial difficulty. Spanish media outlet Marca have recently claimed the entire squad has been made available for transfer to reduce outgoings, and coach Victor has recently raged at owner Abdullah Al-Thani, claiming he was misled regarding the financial resources he would have at his disposal.

Not a happy camp, and as Malaga travel to face Real Oviedo, there is reason to believe we are in for a rather uninspiring affair. Both sides are in the bottom seven of the second tier, and neither team is scoring freely.

Malaga have only scored 17 goals in 21 league games, and no-one in the division has a worse record. They have failed to score in six of their last nine games in league and cup, and both teams have found the net in just three of their last 13 outings.

Real Oviedo have drawn a blank in three of their last four home matches, and two of those games have ended 0-0. Last season's clash between these two at the Estadio Nueva Carlos Tartiere ended in a goalless stalemate.

I'll back No in the Both Teams To Score market here at [1.8].



