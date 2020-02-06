To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Table-toppers to scale Pyramids

Egyptian football fans
Guess where we're going tonight?
Join today

We're making a rare trip to North Africa this evening, and Kev's backing a favourite to extend a winning streak.

"Ah Ahly have won all 12 of their league games, scoring 35 goals and conceding just two."

Back Al Ahly to win at [1.9]

League leaders to win again

Pyramids v Al Ahly
Thursday 6 February, 17:30

Surprises all round in Rome last night, as free-scoring Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. Even Mulder and Scully never dealt with a case as mysterious as that.

We move on to Egypt, because the league leaders Al Ahly are visiting Pyramids (the club, not the historical edifices) and even though they've had trouble with those opponents in the past, they still look too good a price to pass up.

Al Ahly have won all 12 of their league games so far this season, and they are already four points clear at the top of the Egyptian Premier with games in hand. They have scored 35 goals, and conceded just two.

Pyramids, as you'd expect, are no pushovers. They have only lost three of their 15 league matches, and they were the last team to beat Al Ahly in the league, all the way back in April 2019.

However, can we really turn our noses up at a chance to back a team with a perfect 12-game record at [1.9]? Pyramids have only won three of their last six home games in the top flight, and they just lost at home to Nigerian side Enugu Rangers in the CAF Confederation Cup.

I'll back the visitors to win at [1.9].

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 22
Points Returned: 19.41
P/L: -2.59 points

Recommended bets

Back Al Ahly to win at [1.9]

Egyptian Premier: Pyramids v Al Ahly Cairo (Match Odds)

Thursday 6 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pyramids
Al Ahly Cairo
The Draw

Kevin Hatchard,

More Football Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles