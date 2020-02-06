Football Bet of the Day: Table-toppers to scale Pyramids

League leaders to win again

Pyramids v Al Ahly

Thursday 6 February, 17:30

Surprises all round in Rome last night, as free-scoring Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. Even Mulder and Scully never dealt with a case as mysterious as that.

We move on to Egypt, because the league leaders Al Ahly are visiting Pyramids (the club, not the historical edifices) and even though they've had trouble with those opponents in the past, they still look too good a price to pass up.

Al Ahly have won all 12 of their league games so far this season, and they are already four points clear at the top of the Egyptian Premier with games in hand. They have scored 35 goals, and conceded just two.

Pyramids, as you'd expect, are no pushovers. They have only lost three of their 15 league matches, and they were the last team to beat Al Ahly in the league, all the way back in April 2019.

However, can we really turn our noses up at a chance to back a team with a perfect 12-game record at [1.9]? Pyramids have only won three of their last six home games in the top flight, and they just lost at home to Nigerian side Enugu Rangers in the CAF Confederation Cup.

I'll back the visitors to win at [1.9].