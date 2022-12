Midlands clubs are improving

Our binging of the Premier League box-set, season 2022/23, was rudely interrupted back in mid-November with a foreign drama taking its place. It was sort of like Game of Thrones but minus the dragons, where a satisfying twist at the end saw a little Argentinian fella claim the iron throne.

But as entertaining as that was, domestic fare has been greatly missed, with all its plots and sub-plots that typically make the English top-flight such compelling viewing.

It's time then for a catch-up, to remind ourselves of what took place in the final few episodes before it was taken off-air. To remind ourselves of the cliffhangers.

On the up

Heading into the lengthy World Cup hiatus three clubs were on a distinct upward curve, all coincidentally residing in the Midlands.

Of the trio, Leicester's rise was the most dramatic, reimagining a seemingly doomed campaign and in doing so climbing off the foot of the table to the safe environs of mid-table.

After failing to win any of their opening seven games Brendan Rodgers' men have more recently kept five clean sheets in six and they are now as many points away from a European place as they are from a relegation scrap. Frankly, the latter never really suited them.

Aston Villa were also improving after annulling a loveless marriage with Steven Gerrard. Boasting two wins from two under new boss Unai Emery it can be reasoned that the break came at the wrong time for a side enjoying the novelty of being in the ascendancy.

A more positive interpretation, however, is that Emery has been gifted a pre-season of sorts with a squad that has largely been unaffected by the World Cup.

The Villans are only going to get better.

Lastly, there is Nottingham Forest whose eight points from 15 may lack the marked shift in narrative of their neighbours but it's an advancement no less important. With £150m of investment finally settling down into a cohesive unit, and with a defensive discipline now installed, the Tricky Trees conceded 1.2 goals-per-game in their last seven compared to 2.6 from their first eight.



Add some goals and confidence into the mix and there will likely be three worst teams below them come May.

Players in form

Such was James Maddison's scintillating form going into the World Cup it led to a media clamour to have him included in Gareth Southgate's squad whereupon he played precisely no minutes in Qatar.

If that constitutes a waste, there is no reason to believe that the Leicester schemer cannot pick up where he left off in club colours, bewitching defences for fun, and with that in mind it's worth pointing out that the 26-year-old is a remarkably generous 90/1 to win the PFA Player of the Year this term.

It's a hoary fact but it bears repeating that in the Premier League, only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min have had more direct goal involvements than James Maddison in 2022.

Bukayo Saka is priced at 25/1 to win the award and if Maddison's lack of game-time means he is well rested, the Arsenal winger's stand-out tournament suggests he is flying.

Statistically, Saka was England's best performing player across their five games and this was an extension of his dazzling displays that has helped propel the Gunners to a surprise title charge. His six assists to date is just one shy of his tally for all of last season.



A third England star warrants a mention, with Kieran Trippier creating 37 chances this term. For a full-back whose defensive surety and experience has bolstered Newcastle's elevation into the top four that figure seriously impresses. Only Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne have created more big chances.

Regarding strikers, Darwin Nunez seems to be on the cusp of proving his doubters wrong, signing off his Liverpool duties with two goals and an assist in his last two games. The Uruguayan forward also fired two against AC Milan this week in a friendly.



Danny Ings, meanwhile, grabbed a brace for Villa before putting his feet up and watching the World Cup like the rest of us. He is exactly the sort of hard-working front-man Unai Emery loves and could very feasibly grab a headline or three in the weeks ahead.