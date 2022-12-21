</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-relegation-odds-forest-bournemouth-and-wolves-backed-for-drop-191222-204.html">Premier League Relegation Odds: Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves backed for drop</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-how-the-table-should-look-based-on-xg-131122-829.html">Premier League xG: Could Man Utd finish in bottom half at 30/1?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-golden-boot-odds-kane-favourite-to-be-second-best-to-haaland-191222-204.html">Premier League Golden Boot: Kane favourite to be second best to Haaland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">World Darts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-cap-to-break-his-duck-over-fences-at-hereford-211222-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cap to break his duck over fences at Hereford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-fame-to-keep-on-rolling-with-a-king-double-for-wednesday-211222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Fame to keep rolling with a King double for Wednesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-all-eyes-on-fabio-at-fairyhouse-211222-1081.html">Daily Racing News: All eyes on Fabio at Fairyhouse </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sydney-sixers-v-hobart-hurricanes-big-bash-tips-sixers-can-return-to-form-211222-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Sixers can return to form</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/melbourne-renegades-v-brisbane-heat-big-bash-tips-heat-may-light-a-fire-201222-194.html">Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat Big Bash Tips: Heat may light a fire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/adelaide-strikers-v-sydney-thunder-hales-has-to-step-up-191222-194.html">Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash tips: Hales has to step up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump's problems set to worsen with Jan 6th criminal referrals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mauritius-open-first-round-leader-tips-keep-faith-in-canizares-131222-719.html">Mauritius Open First-Round Leader Tips: Keep faith in Canizares</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-2022-tips-and-preview-knappe-backed-at-125-1-with-big-hitters-set-to-relish-mont-choisy-131222-167.html">Mauritius Open: Knappe backed at 125/1 with big hitters set to relish Mont Choisy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-result-and-review-strydom-causes-a-shock-at-leopard-creek-121222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Strydom causes a shock at Leopard Creek</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-15-betting-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-game-picks-151222-1063.html">NFL Week 15 tips: Bills to freeze out Dolphins & book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-071222-1063.html">NFL Week 14 tips: Raiders to let rip on broken Rams </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-rock-to-rise-to-challenge-201222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Rock to rise to challenge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-fallon-to-find-the-form-191222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Fallon to find the form</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-price-to-make-statement-start-171222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Price to make statement start</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup Hub </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Hub </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen-tudor/">Stephen Tudor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-21">21 December 2022</time></li> <li>4.0 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for ", "name": "Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for ", "description": "Ste Tudor reminds us of the top-flight teams and players who went into the World Cup break either on the up or heading for trouble...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-21T11:21:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-21T12:19:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/f3a891c6d27c70cd2748f18f76e21a848ce47fe2.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor reminds us of the top-flight teams and players who went into the World Cup break either on the up or heading for trouble... Midlands clubs are improving Maddison and Saka both set to dazzle Manchester City gain a title edge Our binging of the Premier League box-set, season 2022/23, was rudely interrupted back in mid-November with a foreign drama taking its place. It was sort of like Game of Thrones but minus the dragons, where a satisfying twist at the end saw a little Argentinian fella claim the iron throne. But as entertaining as that was, domestic fare has been greatly missed, with all its plots and sub-plots that typically make the English top-flight such compelling viewing. It's time then for a catch-up, to remind ourselves of what took place in the final few episodes before it was taken off-air. To remind ourselves of the cliffhangers. On the up Heading into the lengthy World Cup hiatus three clubs were on a distinct upward curve, all coincidentally residing in the Midlands. Of the trio, Leicester's rise was the most dramatic, reimagining a seemingly doomed campaign and in doing so climbing off the foot of the table to the safe environs of mid-table. After failing to win any of their opening seven games Brendan Rodgers' men have more recently kept five clean sheets in six and they are now as many points away from a European place as they are from a relegation scrap. Frankly, the latter never really suited them. Aston Villa were also improving after annulling a loveless marriage with Steven Gerrard. Boasting two wins from two under new boss Unai Emery it can be reasoned that the break came at the wrong time for a side enjoying the novelty of being in the ascendancy. A more positive interpretation, however, is that Emery has been gifted a pre-season of sorts with a squad that has largely been unaffected by the World Cup. The Villans are only going to get better. Lastly, there is Nottingham Forest whose eight points from 15 may lack the marked shift in narrative of their neighbours but it's an advancement no less important. With £150m of investment finally settling down into a cohesive unit, and with a defensive discipline now installed, the Tricky Trees conceded 1.2 goals-per-game in their last seven compared to 2.6 from their first eight.Add some goals and confidence into the mix and there will likely be three worst teams below them come May. Back Nottingham Forest to avoid the drop @ 6/4 Players in form Such was James Maddison's scintillating form going into the World Cup it led to a media clamour to have him included in Gareth Southgate's squad whereupon he played precisely no minutes in Qatar. If that constitutes a waste, there is no reason to believe that the Leicester schemer cannot pick up where he left off in club colours, bewitching defences for fun, and with that in mind it's worth pointing out that the 26-year-old is a remarkably generous 90/1 to win the PFA Player of the Year this term. It's a hoary fact but it bears repeating that in the Premier League, only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min have had more direct goal involvements than James Maddison in 2022. Bukayo Saka is priced at 25/1 to win the award and if Maddison's lack of game-time means he is well rested, the Arsenal winger's stand-out tournament suggests he is flying. Statistically, Saka was England's best performing player across their five games and this was an extension of his dazzling displays that has helped propel the Gunners to a surprise title charge. His six assists to date is just one shy of his tally for all of last season.A third England star warrants a mention, with Kieran Trippier creating 37 chances this term. For a full-back whose defensive surety and experience has bolstered Newcastle's elevation into the top four that figure seriously impresses. Only Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne have created more big chances. Regarding strikers, Darwin Nunez seems to be on the cusp of proving his doubters wrong, signing off his Liverpool duties with two goals and an assist in his last two games. The Uruguayan forward also fired two against AC Milan this week in a friendly.Danny Ings, meanwhile, grabbed a brace for Villa before putting his feet up and watching the World Cup like the rest of us. He is exactly the sort of hard-working front-man Unai Emery loves and could very feasibly grab a headline or three in the weeks ahead. Back Saka to win PFA Player of the Year @ 2/5", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/f3a891c6d27c70cd2748f18f76e21a848ce47fe2.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Stephen Tudor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/f3a891c6d27c70cd2748f18f76e21a848ce47fe2.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/f3a891c6d27c70cd2748f18f76e21a848ce47fe2.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/f3a891c6d27c70cd2748f18f76e21a848ce47fe2.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/f3a891c6d27c70cd2748f18f76e21a848ce47fe2.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Brendan Rodgers, Leicester boss"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rodgers has revamped the Foxes</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23/924.330043305" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/10932509\/pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23\/924.330043305","entry_title":"Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23/924.330043305">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Return%3A%20%20The%20movers%20and%20fallers%20to%20watch%20out%20for%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html&text=Premier%20League%20Return%3A%20%20The%20movers%20and%20fallers%20to%20watch%20out%20for%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Ste Tudor reminds us of the top-flight teams and players who went into the World Cup break either on the up or heading for trouble...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Midlands clubs are improving</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Maddison and Saka both set to dazzle</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Manchester City gain a title edge</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Our binging of the Premier League box-set, season 2022/23, was rudely interrupted back in mid-November with a foreign drama taking its place. It was sort of like Game of Thrones but minus the dragons, where <strong>a satisfying twist at the end</strong> saw a little Argentinian fella claim the iron throne.</p><p>But as entertaining as that was, <strong>domestic fare has been greatly missed</strong>, with all its plots and sub-plots that typically make the English top-flight such compelling viewing.</p><p>It's time then for <strong>a catch-up</strong>, to remind ourselves of what took place in the final few episodes before it was taken off-air. To remind ourselves of the cliffhangers.</p><h2>On the up</h2><p></p><p>Heading into the lengthy World Cup hiatus three clubs were on a distinct upward curve, all coincidentally residing in the Midlands.</p><p>Of the trio, <strong>Leicester</strong>'s rise was the most dramatic, reimagining a seemingly doomed campaign and in doing so climbing off the foot of the table to the safe environs of mid-table.</p><p>After failing to win any of their opening seven games <strong>Brendan Rodgers' men</strong> have more recently kept five clean sheets in six and they are now as many points away from a European place as they are from a relegation scrap. Frankly, the latter never really suited them.</p><p><strong>Aston Villa</strong> were also improving after annulling a loveless marriage with Steven Gerrard. Boasting two wins from two under new boss <strong>Unai Emery</strong> it can be reasoned that the break came at the wrong time for a side enjoying the novelty of being in the ascendancy.</p><p>A more positive interpretation, however, is that Emery has been gifted a pre-season of sorts with a squad that has largely been unaffected by the World Cup.</p><p>The Villans are only going to get better.</p><p>Lastly, there is Nottingham Forest whose eight points from 15 may lack the marked shift in narrative of their neighbours but it's an advancement no less important. With £150m of investment finally settling down into a cohesive unit, and with a defensive discipline now installed, the <strong>Tricky Trees</strong> conceded 1.2 goals-per-game in their last seven compared to 2.6 from their first eight.<br><br>Add some goals and confidence into the mix and there will likely be three worst teams below them come May.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nottingham Forest to avoid the drop @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-avoid-relegation-2022-23/924.317710127" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/4</a></div><h2>Players in form</h2><p></p><p>Such was <strong>James Maddison</strong>'s scintillating form going into the World Cup it led to a media clamour to have him included in Gareth Southgate's squad whereupon he played precisely no minutes in Qatar.</p><p>If that constitutes a waste, there is no reason to believe that the Leicester schemer cannot pick up where he left off in club colours, bewitching defences for fun, and with that in mind it's worth pointing out that the 26-year-old is a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">remarkably generous 90/1 to win the PFA Player of the Year</a> this term.</p><p><img alt="James Maddison Leicester 956.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/James%20Maddison%20Leicester%20956.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a hoary fact but it bears repeating that in the Premier League, only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min have had more direct goal involvements than James Maddison in 2022.</p><p><strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> is priced at 25/1 to win the award and if Maddison's lack of game-time means he is well rested, the Arsenal winger's stand-out tournament suggests <strong>he is flying</strong>.</p><p>Statistically, Saka was England's best performing player across their five games and this was an extension of his dazzling displays that has helped propel the Gunners to <strong>a surprise title charge</strong>. His six assists to date is just one shy of his tally for all of last season.<br><br>A third England star warrants a mention, with <strong>Kieran Trippier</strong> creating 37 chances this term. For a full-back whose defensive surety and experience has bolstered Newcastle's elevation into the top four that figure seriously impresses. Only <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong> and <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> have created more big chances.</p><p>Regarding strikers, Darwin Nunez seems to be on the cusp of proving his doubters wrong, signing off his Liverpool duties with two goals and an assist in his last two games. The <strong>Uruguayan forward</strong> also fired two against AC Milan this week in a friendly.<br><br><strong>Danny Ings</strong>, meanwhile, grabbed a brace for Villa before putting his feet up and watching the World Cup like the rest of us. He is exactly the sort of hard-working front-man Unai Emery loves and could very feasibly grab a headline or three in the weeks ahead.<br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Saka to win PFA Player of the Year @</p> <a target="_blank" https:="" www="" betfair="" com="" sport="" football="" english-premier-league="" pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23="" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener" a="" div="" h2="" slide="" away="" p="" at="" least="" two="" top-flight="" gaffers="" were="" secretly="" delighted="" with="" the="" enforced="" shutdown="" giving="" them="" an="" opportunity="" to="" reconfigure="" sides="" devoid="" of="" confidence="" and="" mired="" in="" crisis="" strong="" frank="" lampard="" s="" everton="" ended="" proceedings="" on="" real="" low="" point="" castigated="" by="" furious="" fans="" as="" they="" lost="" timidly="" bournemouth="" just="" three="" wins="" all="" term="" tells="" most="" sorry="" story="" unquestionably="" it="" goals="" that="" have="" been="" main="" problem="" for="" toffees="" or="" more="" accurately="" inability="" score="" failed="" convert="" their="" league="" fixtures="" imminent="" return="" dominic="" calvert-lewin="" is="" therefore="" huge="" plus="" merseysiders="" striker="" offering="" hope="" can="" sometimes="" be="" enough="" keep="" manager="" his="" job="" west="" ham="" also="" losing="" distance="" bottom="" what="" david="" moyes="" wouldn="" t="" give="" player="" calibre="" throw="" into="" fray="" because="" like="" northern="" counterparts="" chronic="" lack="" cutting="" edge="" up="" front="" proving="" so="" costly="" hammers="" second="" worst="" chance="" conversion="" ratio="" while="" nine="" defeats="" than="" double="" tally="" from="" this="" last="" season="" img="" alt="David Moyes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/David%20Moyes.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" unless="" transformed="" you="" worry="" first="" game="" back="" arsenal="" quick="" word="" should="" go="" fulham="" too="" who="" went="" break="" winless="" was="" since="" gaining="" promotion="" perhaps="" now="" gravity="" taking="" hold="" next="" premier="" leave="" club="" well-priced="" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284" world="" cup="" factor="" told="" erik="" ten="" hag="" enjoyed="" successful="" despite="" being="" thousands="" miles="" harry="" maguire="" returns="" rejuvenated="" figure="" luke="" shaw="" justifiably="" proud="" excellent="" output="" pertinently="" given="" ronaldo="" departure="" old="" trafford="" bruno="" fernandes="" emerged="" shadow="" shone="" international="" stage="" then="" there="" chelsea="" hakim="" ziyech="" will="" figuratively="" flying="" after="" excelling="" qatar="" seeing="" him="" impactful="" morocco="" averaging="" dribbles="" per="" baffles="" he="" gets="" little="" game-time="" bridge="" starting="" once="" surely="" has="" graham="" potter="" food="" thought="" ahead="" hectic="" festive="" schedule="" finally="" how="" we="" overlook="" alexis="" mac="" allister="" brighton="" winner="" one="" stand-out="" stars="" midfielder="" acing="" seagulls="" racking="" shots="" scoring="" five="" though="" significant="" tournament="" knee="" injury="" suffered="" gabriel="" jesus="" necessitated="" surgery="" integral="" part="" fluid="" attacking="" mandate="" brazilian="" long="" absence="" gives="" manchester="" city="" title="" race="" bettors="" already="" know="" before="" price="" shortens="" get="" win="">2/5</a></div></p> </div> </div> <!-- Betting Copy --> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB221222">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <!-- Debate --> <!-- Tables --> <!-- Recommended Bets --> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <!-- Call to action --> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23/924.330043305" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/10932509\/pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23\/924.330043305","entry_title":"Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2022-23/924.330043305">View market</a> </div> </div> <!-- Sharing Options --> <div class="entry_share"> <h3><!-- share --></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Return%3A%20%20The%20movers%20and%20fallers%20to%20watch%20out%20for%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html&text=Premier%20League%20Return%3A%20%20The%20movers%20and%20fallers%20to%20watch%20out%20for%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- Comments --> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <!-- Related entry links --> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-for-everyone-in-this-league-one-boosted-treble-191122-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals for everyone in this League One boosted treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Darren Moore hand on chin 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Darren%20Moore%20hand%20on%20chin%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-under-rated-crawley-can-draw-171122-268.html">League Two Tips: Under-rated Crawley can draw</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/91ffc4535ca515783a34567a0672253bdbcefdbe.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/91ffc4535ca515783a34567a0672253bdbcefdbe.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-92-boost-featuring-the-fa-cup-161122-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/2 boost featuring the FA Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrantMcCann_Peterborough.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/GrantMcCann_Peterborough.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/wigan-v-sheffield-united-tips-follow-trends-with-3-1-shot-181222-840.html">Monday Football Tips: Follow trends with 3/1 Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Kolo Toure Wigan manager.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Kolo%20Toure%20Wigan%20manager.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/wigan-v-sheffield-united-tips-back-the-blades-to-stay-sharp-181222-1117.html">Wigan v Sheffield United: Back The Blades to stay sharp</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kolo_Toure.450x294.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Kolo_Toure.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/luton-v-millwall-tips-honours-even-at-the-kenny-1-151222-766.html">Luton v Millwall: Honours even at The Kenny</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rob Edwards happy Forest Green 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rob%20Edwards%20happy%20Forest%20Green%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <!-- Category link --> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">More Football Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class="active "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="http://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"><!-- <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> --></div> </div> </aside> </div> <!-- Breadcrumb --> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li> Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/", "name": "Football Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html", "name": "Premier League Return: The movers and fallers to watch out for " } } ] } </script> </main> <!-- Full Navigation --> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <!-- Betfair Sports Nav --> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="http://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">World Darts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="http://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-winner-relegation-player-of-year-tips-the-movers-and-fallers-to-watch-out-for-211222-718.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q" > <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q" > <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <!-- Footer --> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b><!-- parental_supervision --></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"><!-- footer_text_2 --></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" >My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/" >Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout" >Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="http://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7" >Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/" >Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/" >Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/" >Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7" >About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" >Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" >Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/" >Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es" >Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/" >Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/" >Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/" >Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/" >Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http://pariuri.betfair.com/>România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p><!-- footer_copyright --></p> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- Floating Nav --> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/"><strong>Latest</strong> Darts</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <!-- Footer scripts --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> </body> </html> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"77d092f29a3c208d","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script>