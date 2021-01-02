Premier League Treble: Brighton to be beaten in this 18/1 bonanza

Seagulls to flop again

Bet 1: Back Wolves @ 19/10 - KO 17:30 GMT (Sat)

Brighton were beaten by Arsenal on Tuesday, and the defeat extended their winless run to seven matches. Graham Potter's men have gone slightly under the radar this season as far as relegation candidates go, but they are bang in trouble for my money.

Wolves are a big price to become the fifth team to win at the Amex this term, and let's not forget that the Seagulls are yet to record a home victory.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side have lost their last three on the road, but they have won at Arsenal, Leeds and Sheffield United this year, and 19/10 is a big price.

Baggies to hold the Gunners

Bet 2: Back The Draw in West Brom v Arsenal @ 3/1 - KO 20:00 GMT (Sat)

The Gunners have built some momentum with back to back wins over Chelsea and Brighton, but they still have plenty of flaws, and they won't have it easy at the Hawthorns.

Sam Allardyce will be demanding a reaction from his players following their 0-5 home defeat against Leeds, most recently. They were much better in their 1-1 draw at Anfield, prior to that, and the new manager has had a bit more time to work with his players.

I can easily see this finishing 0-0 or 1-1, which is why I like the draw at 3/1.

Unrest to grow at St James' Park

Bet 3: Back Leicester @ 13/20 - KO 14:15 GMT (Sun)

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that the Foxes will take the points on Tyneside.

