Premier League Tactical Preview: Liverpool's winning streak to end at Molineux

Mings & Villa's wing-backs should provide platform for victory

Aston Villa v Watford

Tuesday, 19:30

Watford's 3-0 victory against Villa in late December was the trigger for Dean Smith to switch to a back five, a system that puts them on a firmer footing for Tuesday's game. Nigel Pearson's side are enjoying a rich vein of form because their long balls up to Troy Deeney are bullying defenders, allowing Watford to then quickly move the ball out to tricky wingers Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaili Sarr.

Villa's wing-backs ought to be able to get tight to Deulofeu (and Sarr is out injured), particularly because Tyrone Mings can win his individual battle with Deeney. The power in Villa's back line suggests a less influential game for Deeney or Abdoulaye Doucoure, while at the other end Jack Grealish can create the goals for the hosts.

Watford's full-backs haven't been tested in a while, but they remain the weakest area of the team and ill-equipped to face Grealish. It won't be a high-scoring game, but assuming Watford's physicality counts for little then the Villa Park crowd can help force a winner.





Fleck, McBurnie & Stevens will test City's centre-backs

Sheff Utd v Man City

Tuesday, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 2

John Stones made errors for both Crystal Palace goals at the weekend, twice getting outjumped to headers and then failing to track Wilfried Zaha before his centre-back partner Fernandinho made his own mistake. Given that Stones is a confidence player, City's re-emerging defensive problems are a big concern against the powerful Olly McBurnie and a left-leaning United setup.

Their defensive strength and resilient midblock won't let City play through them, creating an awkward match for Pep Guardiola. Chris Wilder likes to bunch attacks down the left flank, with Enda Stevens playing a significant attacking role as John Fleck pulls the strings on the inside and Jack O'Connell overlaps.

City fans have every right to feel concerned about this, particularly given Kevin de Bruyne will leave the left-centre space open as he seeks territory in the United half. The quick-tempo choreographed moves down the left should put City under pressure, just as they did for brief periods of the 1-1 draw at Arsenal over the weekend. It will be a tense game with little goalmouth action, but United could be considered favourites if Stones and Fernandinho start together.

Lampard's fast-paced football to poke holes in Arsenal's defence

Chelsea v Arsenal

Tuesday, 20:15

Live on BT Sport 1

Frank Lampard will probably not go for the 4-3-3 that he switched to in the second half of the game at the Emirates, inspiring the late turnaround, which means fairly open game on Tuesday night in which Chelsea once again dominate possession. The way Mikel Arteta is instructing Arsenal to press means Chelsea will be jolted into a response, playing with the tempo they managed in recent away wins at Arsenal and Spurs.

This will put far too much strain on Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz, who both remain error prone, while the full-backs being natural wingers can only help Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Mesut Ozil's propensity to go missing means Arsenal aren't very good in the transition if forced to play on the back foot, further suggesting Chelsea will keep the pressure up and force the opening against such clumsy defenders.

However, this is an incredibly difficult game to predict because both clubs are off form. Creating chances has been an issue for Arteta and Lampard, while frequent formation changes don't appear to be helping either manager. It could be chaos at Stamford Bridge, or it could be a stilted and dull affair. Either way would suit Chelsea on home soil and with a more balanced overall shape.

Traore-led counter-attacks to give leaders a headache

Wolves v Liverpool

Thursday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Liverpool's midfield injuries mean Jurgen Klopp has no choice but to again have Jordan Henderson alone at the base of midfield. If Anthony Martial and Daniel James could pick up the ball in space either side of him, just imagine what Adama Traore can do off the back of another two assists over the weekend. The 23-year-old finally has an end product to match his brilliant dribbling in the right-centre channel.

Traore can single-handedly drag Wolves up the pitch and run straight at the Liverpool defence; counter-attacking Wolves have the chance here to be the first side to truly take advantage of Klopp's high defensive line and the lack of cover either side of the centre-backs. What's more, Nuno Esperito Santo's basic 3-4-3 shape is perfect to stunt Liverpool's creativity.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold should be kept quiet by the Wolves wing-backs, who have licence to get tight with three defenders behind them. Even at Anfield Liverpool only managed 10 shots in a 1-0 win; at Molineux, Wolves can do even better.