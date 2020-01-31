Premier League Score Predictor with Infogol GW25: Wolves to upset United

Leicester to tighten grip on CL spot

Leicester vs Chelsea

Saturday, 12:30

Leicester were very impressive against West Ham in their most recent Premier League games, creating plenty of good chances (xG: LEI 2.60 - 1.37 WHU). They continue to be a potent attacking force, having generated more than 2.40 xGF in four of their last five games, so will be tough to contain. Chelsea were hugely frustrated by Arsenal in their last league game, drawing 2-2 despite the expected goals total suggesting Chelsea would have won that game 90% of the time (xG: CHE 3.55 - 0.56 ARS). Away from home, Chelsea's process this season hasn't been great despite results suggesting otherwise (1.67 xGF, 1.47 xGA per game), so we expect them to struggle again. Infogol expects goals (63% BTTS, 61% O2.5) in a home win (40%) - 2-1.

Bournemouth to get another big win

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Saturday, 15:00

Bournemouth got a huge win last time out against fellow strugglers Brighton, a rare good attacking display from the Cherries. That win and attack-minded performance is more in line with what we would expect from Eddie Howe's side, and they will be able to take it to Villa here who are a poor defensive side. Aston Villa beat Watford in their last league game, but were fortunate to do so (xG: AST 1.43 - 1.97 WAT), as their defensive process remains hugely concerning (2.32 xGA per game). They have to tighten up, but we feel as though the Cherries will make it back to back wins (49%) at the Vitality, in a goal laden game (59% BTTS, 58% O2.5) - 2-1.

Palace to draw once again

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

Saturday, 15:00

Crystal Palace's four match drawing streak was brought to an end last time out by Southampton, as they were beaten by Southampton, with their attacking issues remaining key. Palace have averaged just 1.04 xGF per game this season, but they keep finding a way to stay in matches. Sheffield United were well beaten by Manchester City in their last game, with the scoreline flattering the Blades, though their three defeats in five league games have all come at the hands of the top two. They rightly sit in the top half after 24 games, with a solid process (1.57 xGF, 1.47 xGA per game), and are extremely tough to beat, especially on the road. We think both teams will net here (51% BTTS), though a low-scoring game is on the cards (54% U2.5) with a 63% chance of Sheffield United avoiding defeat - 1-1.

Saints to breach Reds, but another win for Klopp machine

Liverpool vs Southampton

Saturday, 15:00

Liverpool extended their incredible run to 23-1-0 with a comfortable win over West Ham in midweek, another game in which they created plenty and conceded little (xG: WHU 0.94 - 2.87 LIV). The Reds continue to perform at an astounding level (2.15 xGF, 1.12 xGA per game), but have shown the occasional vulnerabilities against teams with a high-press. Southampton are one of those teams, and are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League, winning five of their last seven. The Saints create plenty of chances on a regular basis (1.61 xGF per game), and we think they will get on the scoresheet at Anfield (55% BTTS) in a high-scoring (64% O2.5) home win (67%) - 3-1.

Cagey game at St James'

Newcastle vs Norwich

Saturday, 15:00

Newcastle scored two extremely late goals to get a point at Everton in their last league game, and were very fortunate to do so according to expected goals (xG: EVE 2.06 - 1.15 NEW). They continue to prop up Infogol's xG table though, with performances poor in terms of xG, and the worst process in the Premier League (0.98 xGF, 2.01 xGA per game). Norwich put up a good fight at Tottenham last time out, but were rightly beaten in the end, as they continue to concede good chances. The Canaries sit four places above Newcastle in our xG table, and their process is marginally better, but Infogol sees this game as a battle between two of the worst teams in the league. We expect a tight game, with both teams scoring (55% BTTS) as Norwich avoid defeat (61% Nor or Draw) - 1-1.

Toffees to win entertaining clash

Watford vs Everton

Saturday, 15:00

Watford saw their six match unbeaten run come to an end last time out against Aston Villa, though they were unfortunate to come away from Villa Park empty handed. Their improvement under Nigel Pearson has been excellent, especially in attack, with their process under him now that of a top half team (1.85 xGF, 1.45 xGA per game). Everton were also unfortunate last time out after being held by Newcastle, a hugely disappointing result but another decent performance. They too have improved since new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, was appointed, with their attacking process also the key change (1.85 xGF, 1.31 xGA per game). Two strong, attack minded teams face off at Vicarage Road, so we expect goals (62% BTTS, 60% O2.5), but the model is siding with Everton to get the three points (45%) - 1-2.

Entertaining draw in relegation battle

West Ham vs Brighton

Saturday, 15:00

West Ham were well beaten by Liverpool in midweek, a defeat that leaves them above the relegation zone on goal difference having won just one of their five league games under David Moyes. They have been the second worst team in the league according to xG this season, and the second worst defensive team (2.17 xGA per game), so have huge issues that need addressing. Brighton are another team bang out of form, as they come into this game having won just one of their last nine league games. They were unfortunate to lose to Bournemouth last time out, but their process away from home has been really poor this season (1.49 xGF, 2.12 xGA per game). Two poor defensive sides do battle here, so we expect goals (64% BTTS, 62% O2.5), and we give Brighton a small edge here (39%), but fence sitting is the way I'm going - 2-2.

Wolves to impress again

Manchester United vs Wolves

Saturday, 17:30

Manchester United were humiliated by Burnley in their last league game, with their shallow squad meaning they don't have a great deal of options in attack. Bruno Fernandes' signing will inject some life into them, but their levels of late have been very poor, especially at Old Trafford. They have a potential mass walk out to contend with, as well as tiredness, as this will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sides fourth game in two weeks. Wolves have had a nice rest since their unfortunate defeat to Liverpool, a game in which they actually created the better chances than the league leaders (xG: WOL 1.91 - 1.51 LIV). Nuno's side have in fact 'won the xG battle' in 10 of their last 11 matches, so are performing at a consistent elite level, with a process that suggests they can cause an upset here (1.73 xGF, 1.31 xGA per game). We think there will be goals here (58% BTTS, 55% O2.5), but I can't get on board with Manchester United, and think Wolves will get a win here - 1-2.

Burnley's giant killing spree to continue

Burnley vs Arsenal

Sunday, 14:00

It's been some two weeks for Burnley, as they beat Leicester and then Manchester United to climb the table, and they now sit level on points with Arsenal. The Clarets actually sit above Arsenal in the xG table too, with the two sides also having similar processes. Burnley are a handful to deal with, as Leicester and United found out, creating good chances with their physical style (1.38 xGF, 1.55 xGA per game). Arsenal have won only one of their six league games under Mikel Arteta and were extremely fortunate to get a point at Stamford Bridge last time out. Since Arteta's arrival, the Gunners have averaged 1.24 xGF and 1.59 xGA per game, poor numbers given the optimism and hype surrounding the appointment. We think Burnley should be favourites to win this game (41%), and think there will be goals (57% BTTS, 54% O2.5) - 2-1.

City to win comfortably

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Sunday, 16:30

Tottenham ended a four-match winless run by beating bottom side Norwich last time out, though only just managed to get the win. Based on expected goals, Spurs have 'won the xG battle' in only two of their last eight league games - both against Norwich - and sit 13th in our xG table, so things haven't got better since Jose Mourinho's appointment. Manchester City were mightily impressive against Sheffield United in their last league game, keeping a rare clean-sheet in a dominant win. They still rank as the best team in the league on xG, and boast a crazy process (2.89 xGF, 1.17 xGA per game), but Aymeric Laporte is key in this game, as if he plays, City look so much more assured defensively. Spurs have averaged just 1.18 non-penalty xGF per game in their last eight, so City won't have to do too much to limit them, and I can see another rare clean sheet for Pep's side, in a comfortable away win (58%) - 0-2.

