Premier League: Our experts' best bets for Friday and Saturday

Watford v Leicester

"The Brendan Rodgers' derby" - which was how this match was described on our Football... Only Bettor podcast this week - gets Saturday's action underway at 12:30.

Andy Schooler says: ""Nine of Watford's 14 home games have been level at the interval and Leicester have been one of the best second-half teams this season."

Back Draw/Leicester HT/FT @ [5.9]

Brighton v Arsenal

At 3pm on Saturday Arsenal aim to bounce back from their midweek defeat with a tricky trip to Brighton.

Dave Tindall says: "I'm a fan of both teams to score here and, full disclosure, for now I'm going to pursue a strategy of backing away teams in my Premier League previews."

Back Arsenal to win and BTTS at [4.4]

West Ham v Wolves

West Ham restart their troubled season at 17:30 with a home match against a Wolves side with plenty to feel positive about.

Steve Rawlings says: "Wolves are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches in the capital and they'll be confident of making it ten..."

Back Wolves @ [2.26]

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Saturday's action concludes from 19:45 as one of the top flights most promising young managers pits his wits against one of its most experienced.

Dan Fitch says: "Crystal Palace come into this match off the back of three consecutive clean sheets."

Back the draw at [3.3]

Norwich v Southampton

Norwich and Southampton get things underway on Friday night at Carrow Road, with plenty at stake for the hosts as they begin an unlikely relegation survival bid.

Simon Mail says: "Six of Southampton's ten league wins have come away from home and it would be no surprise if they added to this record at Carrow Road."

Back Southampton @ 5/4 (Sportsbook)

Tottenham v Manchester United

What a match-up this is for Friday night, as Jose Mourinho manages Tottenham against former club Manchester United.

Mark O'Haire says: "The mini pre-season should also have allowed Mourinho the time to implement key ideas, team shape and defensive structure."

Back Tottenham Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at [2.10] in Tottenham v Manchester United

