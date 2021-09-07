Poland v England: How to back Three Lions at odds against with Bet Builder

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling both scored to help us land a winning Bet Builder on England in their 4-0 away win over Hungary last week. Let's see if we can repeat the trick when the Three Lions face what is potentially their toughest match of this qualifying campaign.

There was a great sense of purpose about England in the second-half in Budapest. They moved on from the Euro 2020 final and stuck it to the hostile home crowd with a clinical display.

Gareth Southgate's men seem to relish a quiet opening. The obvious exceptions were the Euro 2020 final and semi-final, in both of which they scored in the first-half, but on the whole they are at their most potent in attack in the second-half. Even against Andorra on Sunday, the Three Lions did their best work after the break.

This should be their toughest match of qualifying with Poland losing only once in their last 14 at home. That said, England won the corresponding fixture 2-1 at Wembley and it would be no surprise at all to see a similar outcome here.

A 2-1 England win at 7/1 is appealing although I won't roll it into our Bet Builder.

England have scored eight in their last two matches and Poland have scored 11. But the hosts also conceded in each of those matches, against Albania then San Marino. I expect England to score in Warsaw and there are good reasons to think the hosts will notch as well.

Principal among those reasons is that man Robert Lewandowski who, while often failing to live up to expectations at major tournaments, will offer plenty of threat in Warsaw in front of a big crowd. Paul Higham is expecting the Bayern hitman to notch but England to win in his betting preview.

For that reason, I'm going to back England to win and over 2.5 goals at 2.37. I was tempted to back England and both teams to score but this way we can win if, for example, the Poles don't fire and England hit three or more. If you want a bigger price then take your chances with that 2-1 England victory.

Track England's World Cup chances, according to the Exchange, with our coming home-o-meter...