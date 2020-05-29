Football Bet of the Day: German joy in store

German goalfest on the cards

Osnabruck v Jahn Regensburg

Friday 29 May, 17:30

Last night we saw one of the games of the season in Bundesliga 2. as Stuttgart came back from 2-0 down at half time to beat Hamburg 3-2. Gonzalo Castro scored a stoppage-time winner for the hosts, but we were celebrating long before then, having bagged an Over 2.5 Goals winner with room to spare.

We're on the goal trail in the same division tonight, because Osnabruck are up against Jahn Regensburg, and these relegation-threatened sides should serve up a thriller.

Osnabruck are just four points above the bottom three, and some of their games in 2020 have been wild. They have lost 6-2 at home to Wehen Wiesbaden and 4-2 to Hannover, and have shipped 14 goals in their last five matches. A run of one win in 11 has seen them slide towards danger.

Jahn Regensburg are only a couple of points better off, and they haven't won since mid-January. The have leaked at least two goals in seven of their last nine outings, and have only won once in that sequence. 17 of their 28 league matches have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

13 of Osnabruck's 28 games have featured at least three goals, including eight out of 14 at the Bremer Brucke. The reverse fixture was a 3-3 draw, and I think we'll see plenty of goals again.

