Football Bet of the Day: Reds to turn our book green

Fallen giants to strike a few sparks

Nurnberg v Hannover

Friday 06 March, 17:30

The magic of the cup, or Coupe in our case, eluded us last night. Rennes conceded a 94th-minute winner in their 2-1 semi-final defeat at struggling St Etienne, and our hopes were dashed.

We'll head back to Germany, and for the second time this week we'll check out a game involving Hannover. On Monday they delivered the goals we needed in a 3-1 success against Holstein Kiel, and I think they'll do so again.

Eight of Hannover's last 12 away games in the league have featured at least three goals, and Die Roten have scored at least twice in five of those games. Overall, 14 of their 24 league games this term have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Like Hannover, Nurnberg were relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of last season, and they are having similar problems putting together a promotion push. The Franconians are level on points with tonight's opponents, far closer to the dropzone than the promotion spots.

Nurnberg have leaked an unhealthy 42 goals in 24 league games, and 13 of their 24 matches have contained at least three goals. At the other end, they have scored in all but two of their home matches.

Nurnberg won 4-0 at Hannover in the reverse fixture, and I think we'll see goals again here.

