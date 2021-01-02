Newcastle v Leicester Tips: Freshened up Foxes set to pounce

Newcastle v Leicester

Sunday 3 January, 14:15

Live on Sky Sports

Missing players hurting the Magpies

Newcastle haven't won in five games in all competitions, but they did spring a pretty big surprise by holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park most recently.

Unfortunately for Steve Bruce, it is pretty doubtful that the Geordie faithful will accept the successful tactics that he adopted against the Reds, for this game.

He has long been accused of being too negative, and his team have failed to find the net in four of their last eight outings.

Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin remain sidelined as they recover from positive coronavirus tests, but Bruce will have to make at least one change, as Isaac Hayden is suspended.

Leicester lead a congested chasing pack

The Foxes needed a late equaliser to draw at Selhurst Park on Monday, but Brendan Rodgers rang the changes for that match, so a point isn't too bad a result.

Leicester are third in the table, just four points behind Liverpool and Manchester United. It's a congested pack in-behind though, with just three points separating third to 10th.

All bar Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jonny Evans and Harvey Barnes were rested against Palace, so expect the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison et.al to be back on Tyneside.

Festive schedule to catch up with Newcastle

The visitors are the hot-favourites for this clash, with their price trading at around the 1.75/7 mark on the Betfair Exchange.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won six of their eight road trips in the league this season, including victories at Man City and Spurs. Only Liverpool were able to beat them, and their draw with Palace had mitigating circumstances, as outlined above.

Newcastle are unbeaten in three at home, as a win over West Brom, was followed by draws with Fulham and Liverpool.

Steve Bruce's men can sometimes be hard to predict, as they are capable of picking up results against the odds, but with some key players still missing, I am expecting the heavy schedule to take its toll.

On that basis, I am very happy to back a Leicester victory, at the prices, and I have no interest in a home win at 5.69/2, or a draw at 4.216/5.

Goals to be at a premium

It's a pick'em when it comes to goals in this game, as Under 2.5 is 1.981/1 and Over 2.5 is 2.01/1.

The recent stats are pointing towards the former, with three of Newcastle's last four here ending with the ball in the net on two occasions or fewer.

The same can be said for Leicester's last two matches away from the King Power, and while prior to that they had been banging in goals on their travels, I very much doubt that the hosts will leave themselves exposed to many counter-attacks.

Same Game Multi

Leicester are eighth when it comes to corners won this season, while Newcastle are 19th. Therefore I like the Foxes -2 on the corner handicap, and combined with them to win the match and James Maddision to have 1+ shot on target, you get a Same Game Multi that is just shy of 7/1.

Key Opta Stat

Leicester have won their last four Premier League away games against Newcastle, keeping three clean sheets in this run. Only at West Brom (5) have they won more consecutive away games in the competition.

