Football Bet of the Day: FCZ to be AOK

Swashbuckling Zurich to open up again

Neuchatel Xamax v Zurich

Tuesday 07 July, 19:30

The final whistle blew at the Voith Arena, and Heidenheim cried tears of anguish and frustration, their dreams of promotion to the Bundesliga shattered. We cried along with them, because Tim Kleindienst's ultimately futile 95th-minute penalty denied us an odds-against winner, as it turned a 2-1 victory for Werder Bremen into a 2-2 draw.

We'll make the short trip from southern Germany to Switzerland, because there's one Swiss Super League game tonight, and it's an intriguing clash between Neuchatel Xamax and Zurich.

Neuchatel Xamax are bottom of the ten-team standings, and they have lost their last four matches. They have leaked 51 goals in 28 top-flight games this term, and have conceded at least twice in each of their last four outings. They have only won four games all campaign, and they have lost nine of their 14 matches at the Stade de la Maladiere.

Zurich are sixth, and with eight games of the season remaining they can still catch third-placed Basel. They have won three of their last four league matches, including a stunning 4-0 victory at title contenders Sankt Gallen. Their away form has held them back to some extent, as they have lost three of the last four on the road, including a rather careless 3-2 reverse at relegation-threatened Thun (they played against ten men for the whole second half).

There are a few ways we could play this. We could just back Over 3.5 Goals at [2.4], a bet that has landed in five of Zurich's last six away games, and 16 of their 28 league matches overall. Alternatively, we could double up Draw and Away in the Double Chance market with an Over 2.5 Goals bet at [2.45] on the Sportsbook, which also covers 2-1 and 3-0 wins for Zurich. That's relevant because four of Neuchatel's last seven games have featured exactly three goals, and haven't quite tipped into the Over 3.5 Goals bracket.

I'll go for the Sportsbook option here, but I certainly wouldn't discourage you from the Over 3.5 Goals route.

