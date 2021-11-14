Monday Football Cheat Sheet: Our experts' top tips in one place

San Marino v England: Back another fast start for the Three Lions

San Marino v England

Monday 15 November, 19:45 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

England just need a point to secure their place at next year's World Cup, and luckily for them they face one of the real minnows of international football on Monday night. Paul Higham believes the Three Lions will score goals early.

Paul says: "With then the likes of Foden, Smith Rowe, Kane and Tammy Abraham to select from, England's attacking options are still more than enough, and Southgate's instructions will be to start quickly again and get the job done in a similar fashion to Albania.

"A much-changed England scored twice in the first half in Andorra, who are a better side than San Marino, so they can better that here before easing down to celebrate reaching the World Cup in style."

Scotland v Denmark: Back the Danes and take home the bacon

Scotland v Denmark

Monday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Denmark will qualify for next year's World Cup as group winners while Scotland are guaranteed a place in the play-offs by finishing second, so this could be seen as a bit of a dead rubber, but Frank Monkhouse believes the visitors are an excellent price to win.

Frank says: "The hosts will be roared on by a huge crowd who are excited about the national team for the first time in years. Scotland to sign off with another confidence-boosting win is priced at 3.39/4 on the Betfair Exchange. A draw wouldn't be the worst result for either and that's 3.211/5.

"They may have little to aim at here, but we can't ignore Denmark's form and the odds available on them to continue their winning ways. For your stake money, you'll have a bet on the top-ranked team in the pool, one with a chance of challenging for the World Cup next year. A side with a 100% record, scoring goals for fun and a near-perfect in defence. All that, and you'll get them at 2.35/4."

Northern Ireland v Italy: Italians to do enough in Belfast

Northern Ireland v Italy

Monday 15 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Italy travel to Northern Ireland knowing that they almost certainly need to win to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022, but Paul Robinson expects them to do so.

Paul says: "The Italians are an incredibly short price to win at Windsor Park, but given the situation in the group, the 1.282/7 on the Betfair Exchange is pretty fair.

"A draw for Northern Ireland would be a very good result to finish their qualifying campaign, but the 6.25/1 on offer isn't really tempting. The 15.5 for a home victory isn't big enough either.

"Clearly I am not going to recommend a bet at odds of around 1/4, but there are other angles available. Italy will be keen to get off to a fast start, especially if news begins to filter through that Switzerland have gone ahead.

"In the Half Time/Full Time market the visitors are available to back at 1.865/6 to be winning at the break and at the final whistle, and I think that's a decent price."

Monday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Switzerland will remain unbeaten

Switzerland v Bulgaria

Monday 15 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Switzerland need to win as they look to pip Italy at the post and Dan Fitch doesn't see them conceding against Bulgaria, as he previews Monday's World Cup qualifiers.

Dan says: "Switzerland need a big win here, as they look to move ahead of Italy and take the automatic qualification spot in Group C. They drew 1-1 away in Italy on Friday, to keep themselves in the mix.

"That draw means that the Swiss are unbeaten in their seven qualifiers (W4 D3), which includes a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria. Prior to the draw against Italy, they had kept clean sheets in five straight qualifiers and you can back Switzerland to win to nil at 1.84/5."