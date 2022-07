Houston will have a problem

Austin FC 1.8910/11 v Houston Dynamo 4.216/5; The Draw 4.216/5

Wednesday 13 July, 02:00

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

Houston Dynamo face their second state-derby in the space of a few days, when they visit Austin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Dynamo scored in the 11th minute of injury time to force a 2-2 home draw with Dallas over the weekend. Now they travel to take on Austin, who are second in the Western Conference and could move ahead of the leaders Los Angeles FC, who are not involved in this round of midweek matches.

Austin are unbeaten in five (W4 D1), while Houston have only won win from their last seven games (D1 L5). The visitors have at least been getting on the scoresheet with some regularity of late, so let's go with an Austin win, both teams to score and over 0.5 first-half goals at 3.211/5.

Philadelphia story suggests caution is sensible

Inter Miami 2.962/1 v Philadelphia 2.526/4; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 14 July, 01:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Philadelphia Union are another team with a chance of going top of their conference, needing just a point against Inter Miami to do so.

Currently second in the Eastern Conference, Union are level on points with the leaders New York Red Bulls and have a game in hand on them. They come into this match off the back of a 7-0 thrashing of DC United at the weekend.

Inter Miami suffered a 1-0 loss in their derby against Orlando at the weekend, leaving them tenth in the Eastern Conference. It might seem strange to be cautious about Philly after a 7-0 win, but they draw a lot of games and their matches are generally low scoring. Philadelphia double chance and under 3.5 goals is 1.845/6.

Back Nashville tune to play again

Nashville 1.9110/11 v Seattle Sounders 4.57/2; The Draw 3.9

Thursday 14 July, 01:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Two Western Conference play-off contenders meet on Thursday morning when seventh placed Nashville host a Seattle Sounders side that are eighth.

Nashville might be occupying that final play-off spot, but they're not in the best of form. They've only won one of their last five games (D2 L2), getting thrashed 4-1 at Charlotte at the weekend.

Seattle were also well beaten at the week, losing 3-0 at home to Portland Timbers. They're in better form than Nashville, but still unreliable, so avoid the results market. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in each of Nashville's last four MLS games and can be backed at 2.26/5.

Goals will flow again for leaky New York City

FC Dallas 2.588/5 v New York City 2.727/4; The Draw 3.814/5

Thursday 14 July, 02:00

Live on Premier Sports 2 and Betfair Live Video

There's an intriguing match later on Thursday, when Eastern Conference contenders New York City, travel to a Dallas team that are flying high in the Western Conference.

New York City finally picked up their first win under their interim head coach Nick Cushing, when they beat New England 4-2, though it's worth noting that their opponents were reduced to ten men in the first-half. Nevertheless, the result means that City are now only a point behind the New York Red Bulls and they have two games in hand.

Over in the Western Conference, Dallas will struggle to keep their play-off spot unless their form improves, with the side currently five games without a win (D3 L2). This is another one where the result is tough to pick out. Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals has landed in each of New York City's last three games and is 2.77/4.