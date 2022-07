Los Angeles will continue to lead

Vancouver Whitecaps 3.412/5 v Los Angeles FC 2.166/5; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 3 July, 03:00

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

Los Angeles will be hoping that their fine form can ensure against a Vancouver Whitecaps side that are also playing well.

The Western Conference and overall table leaders won 3-1 at home to Dallas in midweek, to solidify their position at the top. With Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale able to make their debuts once the transfer window opens on July 7th, Los Angeles are well set up to remain in the automatic play-off spot during the second half of the season.

Los Angeles are now unbeaten in five MLS games (W4 D1). The Whitecaps are playing well themselves, with only two defeats from their last nine league games (W5 D2), leaving them just outside the Western Conference play-off positions, in ninth place. With Vancouver being strong at home, this should be competitive, even if we do have to favour the visitors. You can back Los Angeles double chance and both teams to score at 1.910/11.

Expect more fireworks in New York

New York City 1.625/8 v Atlanta Utd 5.04/1 ; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 3 July, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video

New York City can at least temporarily go top of the Eastern Conference, if they beat Atlanta on Sunday night.

They were involved in an incredible game against Cincinnati in midweek, that ended in a 4-4 draw. Cincinnati were 3-0 up in the first-half, before New York somehow scored three times in the 45th minute, went 4-3 up in the second-half, only to concede an equaliser. Throw in two disallowed goals and a saved penalty and it was undoubtedly the MLS game of the season, if a concerning one for New York.

It was the fourth game without a win since Ronny Deila left the club (D2 L2) and though Atlanta are in poor form, with just one win from their last six games (D2 L3), New York aren't attractive at this price. After a 4-4 draw, a both teams to score and over 2.5 goals double looks value at 1.865/6.

Crew can contain Union strikers

Columbus 2.3811/8 v Philadelphia 3.211/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Monday 4 July, 00:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Betfair Live Video

The Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union suffered a rare defeat in midweek and will be looking to bounce back against Columbus Crew.

Philadelphia lost 1-0 at Chicago Fire, with Jose Martinez being sent off shortly after the hosts took the lead in the second-half. It was their first loss following a nine game unbeaten run in the MLS (W2 D7).

The amount of draws that Philly are experiencing was already a concern and now they face a team in decent form, with Columbus unbeaten in four (W2 D2). With Union's games mainly seeing few goals, go with the draw and under 2.5 goals at 3.55/2.

Revolution won't be overthrown

New England 1.574/7 v FC Cincinnati 5.69/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Monday 4 July, 00:30

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

The sixth and seventh placed sides in the Eastern Conference meet in the early hours of Monday morning, when New England Revolution host Cincinnati.

Cincinnati come into this match off the back of that incredible 4-4 draw with New York City. It's not the first time that they've been involved in a high scoring game of late, losing 4-3 at Montreal and 3-2 in the reverse fixture against New England in May.

New England also beat Cincinnati 5-1 in the US Open Cup, so we should expect goals. With the hosts now unbeaten in their last nine MLS games (W4 D5), go for New England double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 2.26/5.