No parking of bus in 'El Trafico'

Los Angeles FC 1.9310/11 v LA Galaxy 4.03/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Saturday 9 July, 03:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

The weekend MLS action gets off to a flying start on Saturday, with the derby match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy.

Dubbed 'El Trafico', this will be the 16th meeting between these two sides since Los Angeles FC were formed four years ago. Galaxy have won seven, with five draws and three wins for Los Angeles FC, but it's the latter that have performed better this season and are top of the Western Conference, with Galaxy in fourth place.

The rivals have met twice this season, with Galaxy winning 2-1 in the MLS and 3-1 in the US Open Cup. Both teams to score has landed in twelve of the previous 15 derbies, which have averaged 4.3 goals-per-game. With neither side performing all that consistently avoid the result and back both teams to score, over 0.5 first-half goals and over 2.5 goals at 1.84/5.

Arena's tour of New York will be successful

New York City 1.695/7 v New England 5.49/2; The Draw 4.3100/30

Saturday 9 July, 18:00

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

New York City are still looking for their first win since Nick Cushing was appointed as interim head coach.

The club were top of the Eastern Conference when Ronny Deila left the club in June. Since then City have played five matches across all competitions (D3 L2), in which they have been knocked out of the US Open Cup and slipped down to fourth in the Conference table. Now they are looking to end that run against a New England side that are unbeaten in their last six league games (W2 D4).

It's fair to say that the odds look skewed here. Go for Bruce Arena's Revolution team to avoid defeat in the double chance market and both teams to score, at odds of 2.915/8.

Scottish star scoring regularly in the States

FC Cincinnati 2.747/4 v New York Red Bulls 2.68/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 10 July, 00:30

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

New York Red Bulls are the Eastern Conference leaders and travel to face fifth placed Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Red Bulls have won six of their last eight games across all competitions (L2). A key performer has been the Scottish winger Lewis Morgan, who has scored ten goals in 21 appearances in 2022.

Cincinatti are unbeaten in four, albeit with three draws (W1). In their last two games they have drawn 4-4 with New York City and then 2-2 with New England. Take a chance on a treble of Morgan to score, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 4.77/2.

Inter Miami won't be pipped in Florida derby

Orlando City 1.814/5 v Inter Miami 4.94/1; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 10 July, 01:00

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

This MLS weekend contains not just the LA derby, but also the Florida derby between Orlando City and Inter Miami.

It's Orlando that are faring better in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but they have only won one of their last six games (D2 L3). Inter Miami are in the better form, with the visitors having only lost one of their last seven league games (W3 D3). Those results leave them in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, just three points behind Orlando.

This looks like another game is which it makes sense to back the underdogs to avoid defeat. A double of Inter Miami double chance and under 3.5 goals, pays out at 2.546/4.