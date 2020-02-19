To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Cup kings to strike

Mirandes boss Andoni Iraola is doing a fantastic job
Former Athletic Club defender Andoni Iraola is proving to be a fine coach
After picking up a winner in Morocco, Kev's taking us to see a Spanish giant-killer.

"Mirandes have beaten three La Liga teams at home in the cup, and they haven't lost at home in the league since August."

Back Mirandes Draw No Bet at [2.36]

Hosts to spring a surprise

Mirandes v Real Zaragoza
Wednesday 19 February, 20:00

A Moroccan mood-booster for us yesterday, as Khouribga's 1-1 draw with Olympic Safi landed our BTTS bet and gave us an odds-against winner.

We head to Spain now, and the source of one of the feel-good stories of the Spanish season. Second-tier side Mirandes have reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, and tonight they face promotion-chasing Real Zaragoza in the Segunda Division.

Mirandes have been brilliantly coached by former Athletic Club right-back Andoni Iraola, and in the cup they have secured home wins against Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal. They only lost 2-1 at Real Sociedad in the first leg of the semi-final, so a remarkable journey to the final could still realistically be completed.

Their home form in the league is pretty good too. Mirandes haven't lost at home in the second tier since late August, a run of 13 games.

Real Zaragoza are second in the division, but their away form is patchy. They have won just four of their last eight away games, and stretching back further they have won just six of the last 15.

Mirandes are on the crest of a wave, and players are fighting for places in the team ahead of that huge second leg against La Real. I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet here at [2.36].

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 28
Points Returned: 27.13
P/L: -0.87 points

Recommended bets

Spanish Segunda Division: Mirandes v Zaragoza (Draw no Bet)

Wednesday 19 February, 8.00pm

Kevin Hatchard,

