Football Bet of the Day: Champs to look like chumps

Hosts to spring a surprise

Merw v Altyn Asyr

Wednesday 13 May, 14:00

It was one-way traffic, but Lokomotiv Gomel proved to be our runaway train to success yesterday, as their 4-0 hammering of Krumkachy Minsk landed our Over 3.5 Goals bet.

We're heading to Turkmenistan now, because the Yokary Liga continues apace, or at least it does on Wednesday. League champions Altyn Asyr are visiting Merw, and I think the unfancied hosts can cause an upset.

Altyn Asyr have won the Higher League in each of the last six seasons, but this has been an unusually chaotic start to the campaign. The Signalmen lost their most recent game 1-0 at Nebitci, and they have only taken maximum points from three of their seven matches. On the road, they are yet to win at all, drawing two and losing one of their three away games. They have only managed one clean sheet in seven games.

Merw have had a Jekyll and Hyde start. They are hopeless on their travels, and have lost all four away games. However, in Bayramaly they come alive. They have won two of their three home matches, and stretching back further, they have won three of their last six.

Altyn Asyr aren't firing on all cylinders, and I think they are underpriced here. We can back Home and Draw on the Double Chance market at 23/10, and on current form, I think that's the way to go.

