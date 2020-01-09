Football Bet of the Day: Rely on MC for the party

Goals galore in Algeria

MC Alger v Setif

Thursday 08 January, 16:00

When you've made a wager that's based on there not being many goals in a game, you know you're in for a tough night when someone scores direct from a corner. Toni Kroos' early stunner for Real Madrid set the tone for a 3-1 Spanish Super Cup win over Valencia, and that was no good for our Under 2.5 Goals bet.

We'll depart Saudi Arabia now, and head to Algeria. MC Alger are facing Setif in Ligue 1, and I fancy plenty of goals.

MC Alger (dropping a UK garage album any day now) are in title contention, as they are second in the table and just two points off top spot. They have smashed in 24 goals in 14 league games.

Setif are in lower mid-table, but they are on the charge, having won their last four matches in all competitions. They have scored 13 times across that quartet of victories.

MC Alger have seen eight of their last nine league games feature at least three goals, while an Over 2.5 Goals bet has landed in five of Setif's last seven competitive matches. I'll go for Over 2.5 Goals here at [1.81].