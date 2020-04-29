Football Bet of the Day: Walter to waver in playoff clash

Hosts to step towards glory

Managua v Walter Ferretti

Thursday April 30, 03:00

We still have a couple of live selections from Belarus, which you can read here and here. In the early hours of Thursday morning, there's a huge game in Nicaragua to look forward to. The end-of-season title playoffs are well underway, and there's a place in the final up for grabs for both Managua and Walter Ferretti.

Managua finished the regular season in top spot, seven points clear of their closest challengers. They rattled in 33 goals in just 18 matches, and conceded fewer than a goal a game. At home they were almost flawless, dropping just two points across nine matches. They beat Walter Ferretti 1-0 at home and 1-0 away.

Walter Ferretti finished 12 points behind Managua in the regular season, and on the road they have lost four of their last five games. They haven't beaten Managua in any of the clubs' last five meetings, including the goalless draw the teams played out in the first leg of this tie.

Managua have shown they are the better side this season, and Walter Ferretti's awful road form should see their title ambitions falter here. I'll back the hosts to win the match inside 90 minutes at [1.75].

