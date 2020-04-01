Football Bet of the Day: Man with a plan to extend advantage

Hosts to edge title battle

Managua v Real Esteli

Thursday April 02, 02:00

A rollercoaster ride in Sweden last night, but sadly there was one last plunge that cost us our stake. Our boys Sodra Vings were 2-1 up at odds-on favourites Byttorps in the second half, but slid to a 3-2 defeat.

We head to Nicaragua now, because the Primera Division season continues apace, and we have a title battle on our hands between Managua and Real Esteli.

Real Esteli have dominated Nicaraguan football in the past decade-and-a-half. Since 2007 they have won 11 league titles, including the most recent Apertura championship, a season that saw them win a two-legged final against Managua. They are currently second in the Clausura standings, two points behind their old foes Managua. Real have won their last four games, but it's worth bearing in mind that their two league defeats this term have come against title rivals Diriangen and Managua.

In fact, Managua have won two of the clubs' last three meetings, and their home form is excellent. La Maquinaria Azul have won all five of their home games in the Clausura, and you have to go back to late September for their last league defeat at the Estadio Nacional de Futbol. Overall, Managua have won their last four league matches, and last time out they secured a dramatic and impressive 2-1 home victory against perennial title challengers Diriangen.

Managua have won the big games so far this season, and their 2-0 win at Real Esteli earlier this year made the rest of the league sit up and take notice. Real have been coming up short against elite opposition, and they have drawn a blank in two of their last three away games.

I'll back the hosts to win here at [2.14].

