Football Bet of the Day: No concern about backing Luzern

Luzern to maintain their charge

Lugano v Luzern

Wednesday 24 June, 19:30

Wurzburg got the job done in the end, but having played against ten men for most of the second half of their 2-1 win at Uerdingen last night, we hoped for a bigger margin of victory. We get our stake back, but nothing more.

We'll make the relatively short hop to Switzerland. There's no room for neutrality for us today, because we're backing the visitors Luzern to pick up a win at Lugano.

Luzern had an awful "pre-season" before the restart, but pulled everything together impressively by beating Basel in their first competitive game after the COVID-19 suspension. That maintained a good run of form which has straddled the hiatus - Luzern have won six of their last seven top-flight matches, and haven't lost a league game in 2020.

Luzern finished fifth last season, and are on track to achieve a similar placing this time around. Their opponents Lugano are seven points and two places worse off, and have only won six Super League games out of 24 this term. They have won just twice in their last 13 home games, and they have failed to score in seven of those matches at the Stadio di Cornaredo. Overall, they have won just one of their last eight league matches.

The Match Odds market is more or less split down the middle, so let's back Luzern with a bit of insurance. You can back them Draw No Bet at [1.95], which means if they win, you win, and your stake is returned if the match ends in a draw.