Football Bet of the Day: Brendan's boys to get the Blues

Failing Foxes face a big challenge

Leicester City v Birmingham City

Wednesday 05 March, 19:45

Sheffield United got the result right for us in the FA Cup last night, but they got their timing wrong. Despite taking a second-minute lead at Reading, they needed extra-time to win 2-1, and that was no good for us.

We hope for a better outcome in the cup tonight, because Leicester are up against Birmingham City, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Birmingham have eased their relegation fears in the Championship with a ten-match unbeaten run, a sequence that stretches back to New Year's Day. On the road, Birmingham haven't lost since December, and they have lost just one of the last 12 in league and cup away from St Andrew's. Former Aston Villa and Brentford striker Scott Hogan is in outstanding form, with six goals in the last seven appearances.

Leicester are having a serious wobble, and aren't quite the shoo-ins for Champions League qualification that they once seemed. They have failed to score in their last three matches, and they haven't won since they beat Brentford in round four of this competition, a game that was over a month ago.

The goals have dried up for the Foxes. They have scored multiple goals in just two of their last ten games, and they have only kept two clean sheets in that period. Star striker Jamie Vardy has scored in just one of his last 12 appearances.

Given how tough to beat Birmingham have been recently, I'm happy to back them to at least make life difficult for the hosts. We can back Birmingham +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at evens.

