Football Bet of the Day: No catenaccio on show

Strugglers to serve up a treat

Lecce v Udinese

Monday 06 January, 17:00

Last night's wager lasted until midway through the second half, when Malaga equalised at Real Oviedo in a 1-1 draw. It wasn't the best weekend I've ever enjoyed in Spain (that was in Barcelona and involved Long Island Iced Teas,) but I'm sure we'll return soon.

We make the short hop to Italy now, because there's plenty of Serie A action in store, including a clash between Lecce and Udinese, who are both in serious relegation danger. Lecce are just a point above the dropzone, while Udinese are three points better off.

Lecce are having a rough time at the moment. They were smacked 5-1 by SPAL in the Coppa Italia, and they have taken just a point from their last three league outings. They are leaking goals left, right and centre - they have conceded 13 times in their last four games, and in their last eight matches, they have leaked at least two goals on seven occasions.

Udinese have won just one of their last six matches, and they are struggling defensively too. They have let in ten goals in their last five league outings, and if you look at their last five away games in the top flight, they have leaked a eye-watering 16 goals.

Seven of Lecce's last eight competitive games have featured at least three goals, while Udinese have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in five of their last six matches. I'll back Over 2.5 Goals here at [1.85].



