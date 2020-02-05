Football Bet of the Day: Romans to leave defence in ruins

Lazio to maintain title charge

Lazio v Hellas Verona

Wednesday February 05. 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

The kids were alright for Liverpool last night, as they edged out Shrewsbury 1-0 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. That suited us just fine, as it landed our Under 2.5 Goals bet at an attractive price.

We're heading to Italy now, because Lazio are in tip-top shape as they face mid-table Hellas Verona. Lazio's form has been absolutely remarkable in recent months - they haven't lost in the Italian top flight since a 1-0 reverse at Inter in late September, and since then they have won 13 and drawn three of their league matches. They have won their last seven home games in Serie A (the recent draw with Roma was technically an away game) and at the weekend they demolished SPAL 5-1.

Ultra-reliable goal-getter Ciro Immobile continues to dazzle. He scored a brace against SPAL, including an extraordinary goal from out wide, and he has 25 league goals already. Simone Inzaghi's team poses a threat from all angles, and they have scored 52 goals in just 21 Serie A games.

I was going to suggest backing Lazio -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [2.4], but Hellas Verona are tricky customers, and might be able to hang in there. They lost 2-1 at Juventus, 2-1 at Inter, 3-2 at Atalanta and they have put together a six-match unbeaten run in the league to ease any relegation fears.

Verona have scored in their last six Serie A away games, so I'll back Lazio to win and couple it with an Over 2.5 Goals bet on the Sportsbook at [1.93].

