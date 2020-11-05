La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW9

Celta to climb away from trouble

Elche v Celta Vigo

Friday, 20:00

Celta have been better than their results this season suggest, but fans will be worried about the mental toll of a long winless run on their squad. This can be alleviated with a win over an Elche side who have been able to convert a number of low-xG chances to pick up enough points for a mid-table spot at present, but who were soundly beaten at Betis last weekend. The visitors are narrow favourites based on Infogol's model, with the game expected to be tight.

Huesca to finally earn their first win

Huesca v Eibar

Saturday, 13:00

After a couple of humbling defeats away to Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, Huesca have the chance to set things right as Eibar travel to El Alcoraz. Michel's team are still waiting for their first win, with five draws and three defeats leaving them second from bottom, but Infogol's model gives the hosts a 39% against an Eibar side who can only defy xG on the road for so long.

Barcelona to end difficult league run

Barcelona v Real Betis

Saturday, 15:15

Despite looking solid in the Champions League, Barcelona have just one point from their last three league games, making Saturday's meeting with Real Betis all the more important. Barça won this game 5-2 at the start of last term, and the visitors go into the match with two defeats from their last three games on the road. Infogol's model anticipates a home win, but likely a closer-run thing than last season's game.

Sevilla to build on Champions League comeback by getting back on track at home

Sevilla v Osasuna

Saturday, 17:30

Sevilla showed great character against Krasnodar in midweek, coming from a goal and a man down to beat the Russian side 3-2, and can use that as motivation as they attempt to get back to winning ways in the league. Opponents Osasuna saw their unbeaten run punctured by Atlético Madrid last weekend, but are comfortable in mid-table and will make Julen Lopetegui's hosts work for the three points.

Cádiz's impressive run to end in Madrid

Atlético Madrid v Cádiz

Saturday, 20:00

Cádiz extended their unbeaten run to five games last week, and have been impressive defensively, allowing just 0.91 xGA per game across those games. They may find it tougher to contain Atléti, though, and Infogol's model backs the hosts to win with just a 39% chance of both sides finding the net at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Getafe to deny Villarreal's push to go top

Getafe v Villarreal

Sunday, 13:00

Villarreal can temporarily move to the top of La Liga with a win at the Coliseum, with the two teams above them not playing until later on Sunday. However, it won't be easy for them against a Getafe side averaging just 0.75 xGA per game at home. The hosts beat Barcelona in their last game on home soil, and can come out on top in what Infogol expects to be a low-scoring game.

Real Sociedad to come through tough Granada test

Real Sociedad v Granada

Sunday, 15:15

Both of these sides have started the season strongly, but Infogol's model notes that Real Sociedad are more deserving of their top spot than Granada are of their place in the top six. The two managers will be preparing their teams for a tough game off the back of Europa League involvement on Thursday night, which could be a sign of a quiet game in terms of goal, and Infogol tips the hosts to stay in first place with a 47% chance of victory.

Levante to climb out of bottom three

Levante v Alavés

Sunday, 17:30

Levante missed a big opportunity last week, only taking a point at Granada despite playing more than an hour against 10 men, but Paco López will aim to take encouragement from the point as he chases a win which can help relieve some pressure. Three points at Estadi Ciutat de València will lift López's team above an Alavés side which won this fixture 1-0 last season, and Infogol makes the home side 46% favourites to get the job done.

Valladolid to stay bottom with another home defeat

Real Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao

Sunday, 17:30

Valladolid's misery continued at Villarreal last time out, and any team struggling to score and struggling to stop opponents finding the net will be in trouble. They welcome Athletic to José Zorrilla and will need to show significant improvement to avoid a third successive home defeat against visitors who put four goals past goalkeeper Jordi Masip last season.

Madrid to leave Mestalla with three points

Valencia v Real Madrid

Sunday, 20:00

Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Karim Benzema to claim a point at Valencia last year, but Zinedine Zidane's side are in better health this time around. Infogol gives the visitors a 56% chance of victory, with Los Che's leaky defence unlikely to contain a Madrid side which put four goals past Huesca last weekend and three past Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

