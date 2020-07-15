La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW37

Eibar to celebrate survival by winning with pressure off

Eibar v Real Valladolid

Thursday, 17:30

Relegated Espanyol didn't cause Eibar any problems last time out, gifting them a victory by giving away two penalties, and the result ensured La Liga's minnows will stick around for 2020/21. They can put the icing on the cake against a Valladolid side averaging just 0.85 xGF away from home, and they should be able to do so without conceding.

Back the 2-0 @ [11.00]

Athletic to condemn Leganes to relegation

Athletic Bilbao v Leganes

Thursday, 20:00

Leganes picked up a huge victory over Valencia last time out, but their stay in La Liga could well end against Athletic. They have four points to make up over Alaves in the last two games, and Javier Aguirre's side look likely to be undone by their lack of firepower. The home side are 40% to win by taking advantage of a Leganes side averaging 1.12 xGF on the road and with just three goals scored in their last six at home or away.

Back the 2-0 @ [8.40]

Barcelona to pick up another narrow home victory

Barcelona v Osasuna

Thursday, 20:00

Barça's title dreams are essentially dead after Real Madrid's win in Granada brought the gap back up to four points, but they'll still be keen to restore some pride with a win in their final home game of the season. An average of 2.22 xGF at Camp Nou has dropped off in recent weeks, but they should be able to best an Osasuna side which tends to be rather generous on the road.

Back the 2-1 @ [11.50]

Celta to seal safety with welcome visit of Levante

Celta Vigo v Levante

Thursday, 20:00

A run of three points from five games has left Celta in a precarious position, with both Mallorca and Leganes still able to catch Óscar García's side. They're unbeaten in four at home, though, and revenge over a Levante side that beat them 3-1 in December will be enough to secure safety. Infogol's model gives them a 49% chance of victory against opponents who are now mathematically unable to finish in the top half.

Back the 2-0 @ [9.60]

Atleti to dent Getafe's Europa hopes

Getafe v Atletico Madrid

Thursday, 20:00

Getafe have been in dismal form since the restart, winning just once in nine games and averaging just 0.8 xGF per game in their last six home and away outings. Things are unlikely to improve against a mean Atleti defence, who average just 1.15 xGA away from home, and the Champions League quarter-finalists are 39% to step up their European preparations with a win a low-scoring game at the Coliseum.

Back the 0-2 @ [11.50]

Mallorca's survival bid to end against Granada

Mallorca v Granada

Thursday, 20:00

Mallorca's home form has kept them in contention to stay up, but a Granada side coming off successive away wins can shoot them down in the penultimate game of the season. Diego Martínez's team can count themselves hard done by to have lost to Real Madrid in their last game, and Infogol gives them a 41% chance of prevailing in a crunch game for the home side.

Back the 1-2 @ [14.00]

Betis to leave Alaves in trouble

Real Betis v Alaves

Thursday, 20:00

Alaves' point against Getafe on Monday could end up being a massive one, arresting their slide and potentially putting enough distance between them and the chasing pack of Mallorca and Leganes. Alaves took just two shots at home to Pepe Bordalas' men, but the point from that 0-0 means they might still survive while losing their final two games. The first of those is against a Betis side averaging 1.79 xGF at home, and with the visitors conceding more than two per game on the road it's easy to see why Infogol's model has the hosts as 57% favourites to win.

Back the 2-1 @ [11.00]

Madrid to pass Villarreal test and seal title

Real Madrid v Villarreal

Thursday, 20:00

Real Madrid need two points to be mathematically assured of the title, but Infogol's model gives them a 64% chance of picking up all three against a Villarreal side for whom the wheels have come off in recent home defeats to Barcelona and Real Sociedad. Javier Calleja's side should be able to put up more resistance than some recent visitors to the Bernabeu, but it would be no surprise to see Los Blancos celebrating a 34th league title come full-time.

Back the 2-1 @ [9.00]

Real Sociedad to take one step closer to Europa League

Real Sociedad v Sevilla

Thursday, 20:00

Real Sociedad's win at Villarreal last time out helped keep their European prospects in their own hands, and victory over a Sevilla side already sure of its top four spot can help Imanol Alguacil's side move closer to locking up Europa League football. An average of 0.96 xGA at home should help them best their opponents and potentially seal a top seven place before a final day trip to Atletico Madrid.

Back the 2-0 @ [13.50]

Valencia to keep slim European hopes alive

Valencia v Espanyol

Thursday, 20:00

Valencia's Europa League chances are hanging by a thread after a defeat to strugglers Leganes, but a home meeting with relegated Espanyol could be just what Los Che need to bounce back after a poor recent run. Infogol's model gives the side a 42% chance of earning their first victory under caretaker manager Voro, with Espanyol's recent three game goal drought playing its part.

Back the 2-0 @ [8.20]

