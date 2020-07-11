La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW36

Osasuna to ease past Celta

Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Saturday, 16:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Celta Vigo aren't the best of travellers, averaging barely 1 xGF per game on the road, and an Osasuna side with three clean sheets in their last five league games can keep them quiet at El Sadar. A win for the hosts will ensure Celta can't catch them, and Infogol's model offers a 45% of just that, while suggesting it won't be a high-scoring affair (43% O2.5, 48% BTTS).

Back the 2-0 @ [16.5]

Barca to hold firm and edge win at Valladolid

Real Valladolid v Barcelona

Saturday, 18:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Barcelona made hard work of their derby against Espanyol, sneaking a single-goal win after both sides were reduced to 10 men, and another victory at Valladolid will likely rely on defensive solidity. The 5-1 win over the same opponents in October feels an age away, but with Antoine Griezmann finding a bit of form the Blaugrana should have enough to break down a Valladolid side averaging just 1.16 xGF on home soil.

Back the 0-2 @ [7.20]

Betis unlikely to cause Atleti any problems

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

Saturday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid have allowed just one goal in their last three games at the Wanda Metropolitano, a late penalty consolation from Alaves' Joselu, while their xGA across those three games is just 2.27. Betis have been more productive on the road than recent results suggest, but Atleti's strength at home is reflected in Infogol giving them a 62% chance of taking all three points.

Back the 2-1 @ [9.20]

Relegated Espanyol can damage Eibar's survival hopes

Espanyol v Eibar

Sunday, 13:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Results in midweek sealed Espanyol's relegation, but their recent performances have deserved more than the losing run they've produced. A display anywhere near that seen against Barcelona and Leganes in the last two games will see Francisco Rufete's team well in the running to hurt an underwhelming Eibar side who could do with another win to guarantee their own safety, though there's always a worry that home heads will drop after their fate was sealed.

Back the 2-0 @ [19.00]

Levante's home form can help them take three points in mid-table clash

Levante v Athletic Bilbao

Sunday, 16:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Neither Levante nor Athletic have a great deal to play for, with the visitors only holding a slim chance of European football after back-to-back defeats, and Paco López's team can edge closer to their opponents with victory at Camilo Cano. The visitors have allowed 1.7 xGA per game away from home, despite conceding far fewer, and Levante can capitalise with Infogol giving them a 43% chance of victory.

Back the 2-1 @ [14.50]

Desperate Leganes can snatch crucial win against Valencia

Leganes v Valencia

Sunday, 18:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Defeat for Leganes on Sunday would all but consign them to relegation, but Javier Aguirre's side might not be ready to give up their La Liga status just yet. A game of few chances at Eibar left them with an uphill battle with three games left, but a solid defensive shape at Butarque - with just 1.04 xGA per game all season - can help them see off a Valencia team which hasn't looked great away from the Mestalla.

Back the 2-0 @ [16.00]

Sevilla to effectively clinch top-four spot

Sevilla v Mallorca

Sunday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Sevilla have shown staying power in the race for Champions League football, putting together a 12-game unbeaten run, and four points from the final three games will seal the deal. Julen Lopetegui's team should have too much for Mallorca, who kept their survival hopes alive with a midweek win over Levante but have a dreadful away record with just one win all season and an average of 2.24 xGA per game. Infogol ranks Sevilla's chances at 70%, and this one ought to be comfortable.

Back the 3-0 @ [9.60]

Problems to continue for Alaves

Alaves v Getafe

Monday, 18:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

It's notoriously tough for any team to arrest a slide, especially when, like Alaves, you're finding it hard to find a goal from anywhere. A 2-0 loss at Real Madrid wasn't terrible on its own, but you can't say the same of a run of six straight defeats with just one goal scored (albeit from a slightly healthier 5.55 xGF. Getafe haven't been in the best of form themselves, but have been tough to break down all season and Infogol's model gives them a slight edge with a 39% of victory.

Back the 0-2 @ [10.5]

Villarreal to keep slim Champions League hopes alive

Villarreal v Real Sociedad

Monday, 18:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Villarreal picked up a big win in midweek, relying on two Santi Cazorla penalties away at Getafe, and another win against a side chasing Europe can ensure Javier Calleja's team just about stay in the race for a Champions League spot. Their opponents Real Sociedad are coming off a tough-to-take result at home to Granada, where they came back from 2-0 down only to lose late on, and a return of 1.63 xGA per game on their travels doesn't bode well for their trip south, with Infogol making the home side 48% favourites.

Back the 2-1 @ [9.60]

Madrid to move one step closer to title

Granada v Real Madrid

Monday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Granada's Friday night win will give them hope against the league leaders, but Real Madrid have been extremely businesslike in their pursuit of the title. Zinedine Zidane's side are 53% to follow a Friday win over Alaves with three points at Los Carmenes, with an away record of 1.81 xGF per game all season - and 2.22 across their last three road games - coming into play. Madrid haven't conceded in five, and it would be no great surprise if that run continues.

Back the 0-2 @ [7.40]

***

Just in time for the return of La Liga action, Infogol has improved its website and free app with; a cleaner look, More prominent xG features, Enhanced Form Guide and Over/Under % chance. Check them out at infogol.net