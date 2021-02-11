La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW23

Celta to build on Atléti point

Celta Vigo v Elche

Friday, 20:00

Celta's point away to Atlético Madrid last week was notable for Eduardo Coudet's team becoming the first visiting side this season to score twice at the Wanda Metropolitano in the league. They will be keen to put that firepower to further use at home to an Elche side winless in 2021, and Infogol's model backs the home side to follow three straight draws with a first win at Balaídos since December 30.

League leaders to return to winning ways

Granada v Atlético Madrid

Saturday, 13:00

Atléti put six past Granada at the start of the season, but Diego Martínez's side are far better at home with more than twice as many points and less than half the xGA they have away from Nuevo Los Cármenes. Infogol anticipates a tight game, with just a 43% chance of more than 2.5 goals, but the visitors are expected to prevail and preserve their comfortable lead at the top of the table.

Sevilla to extend their winning run

Sevilla v Huesca

Saturday, 15:15

A 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final made it eight straight wins in all competitions for Sevilla, during which time Julen Lopetegui's team have conceded just one goal. The visit of a Huesca side averaging 0.97 xGF across their last five league games means there's every chance the winning and defensive records are extended, with Infogol making the hosts 65% favourites to earn a win which would further strengthen their hold on a top four spot.

Eibar to end worrying winless run

Eibar v Real Valladolid

Saturday, 17:30

A run of one point from five games leaves Eibar at risk of dropping into the bottom three if they lose on Sunday, but José Luis Mendilibar's team have been better than their results suggest. They welcome a Valladolid side with whom they're level on points, thanks in part to Kévin Rodrigues' last-minute winner at José Zorrilla back in October, and Infogol gives them a slight edge in what could be a scrappy game at the bottom.

Barcelona to pick up seventh straight league win

Barcelona v Alavés

Sunday, 20:00

Barcelona endured a frustrating time against Alavés on Halloween, trailing until their opponents went down to 10 men, but Ronald Koeman's men are in much better league form now. After averaging 2.16 xGF across their last three games, Barça should have no trouble finding the net, though their back-line has not been as steady lately as their manager might have hoped.

La Real to punish dismal Getafe attack

Getafe v Real Sociedad

Sunday, 13:00

Real Sociedad rediscovered some form in the best possible way against Cádiz, registering 5.31 xGF in a 4-1 win, and they're now up against a Getafe side with attacking issues of their own. Pepe Bordalás' side are averaging just 0.26 xGF per game across their last three, failing to net in the progress, and Infogol gives the visitors the upper hand in a game where goals are not expected to flow freely.

Madrid to succeed in Valencia revenge mission

Real Madrid v Valencia

Sunday, 15:15

Since Carlos Soler's hat-trick crushed Real Madrid in November, Zinedine Zidane's side have remained unbeaten away from home in the league and now have a chance to get one over on Los Che. Javi Gracia's men are averaging 1.56 xGA on the road, where they have won just two of 11 games, and Zidane's men will want a statement win as they get ready to resume their Champions League campaign.

Levante to scrape a victory against Osasuna

Levante v Osasuna

Sunday, 17:30

After coming from behind to win at El Sadar in September, Levante are slight favourites with Infogol's model to complete a double over Osasuna. The visitors beat Eibar last time out, but haven't won on the road since the opening day and have only scored in one of their last three away league games. The away side will take some heart from a draw at Ciutat de Valencia last term, but the hosts are favourites here.

Villarreal to drag themselves out of recent slump

Villarreal v Real Betis

Sunday, 20:00

Four straight draws have seen Villarreal's top four homes diminish, but the visit of Betis will bring back positive memories. The hosts won this game 5-1 last season, though both sides now have different managers in the dugout, and Betis' average of 1.62 xGF away from home can give Unai Emery's team the confidence to win a game in which Infogol's model gives them a 55% chance of success.

Athletic to stay above Cádiz with away win

Cádiz v Athletic Bilbao

Monday, 20:00

Just a single point separates these sides, thanks in no small part to Cádiz hanging on with nine men to win at San Mamés earlier this season. Athletic will aim to create more than they managed that day, and the hosts' average of 3.31 xGA per game across their last three league outings suggests Marcelino's men should be able to find the net this time out. Infogol makes the visitors narrow favourites, though the hosts will know they have a chance to open a gap on the bottom three if they can upset the odds.

