La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW17

Villarreal to keep top four on their toes

Villarreal v Levante

Saturday, 13:00

After slipping out of the top four in their last game of 2020, Villarreal can remedy that setback by beating Levante at home. Paco López's visitors have twice as many points at home as they do away, averaging 1.66 xGA per game on their travels, and Infogol anticipates another reverse to go along with the 2-1 defeat they suffered at La Cerámica last season.

Sevilla to pick up a third straight victory

Real Betis v Sevilla

Saturday, 15:15

Three points against Villarreal helped Sevilla climb into the Champions League spots, and a solid defensive record has served Julen Lopetegui's team well of late. The Europa League holders are averaging just 0.96 xGA per game - the second best record in the league - and another shutout should be enough for them to see off a Betis side giving up goals all over the shop.

Getafe to move away from trouble by beating Valladolid

Getafe v Real Valladolid

Saturday, 17:30

Defeat to Atlético Madrid last time out has kept Getafe looking over their shoulders, but they can keep the wolf from the door with a victory over lowly Valladolid. The visitors have improved lately after a poor early campaign, but Pepe Bordalás' team are favourites with Infogol's model to come out on top in a tense game at the Coliseum.

Madrid to triumph in battle of form teams

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Saturday, 20:00

Both of these teams have 16 points from their last six games, so something has to give in the capital, but the champions ought to have enough for victory if they can shake off the disappointment of a draw at Elche. Santi Mina's late equaliser earned Celta a point in the corresponding game last season, but Infogol anticipates a home win this time around.

Athletic to begin the new year with a win

Athletic Bilbao v Elche

Sunday, 13:00

A long winless run has seen Elche slide down the table, though a midweek draw with the champions kept them out of immediate danger. They travel to face an Athletic side which will be keen to make amends for a blunt performance in the Basque Derby, and Infogol's model expects a low-scoring game with the home side carrying a slight edge.

Atléti to stay top with win at Mendizorrotza

Alavés v Atlético Madrid

Sunday, 15:15

Atlético Madrid extended their lead at the top during the week, but will go into 2021 without Diego Costa after the forward was allowed to leave. They'll still be confident enough of a win at Alavés, who have scored just six home goals this term, though a late Lucas Pérez equaliser denied Diego Simeone's side victory at Mendizorrotza last season. Infogol gives the visitors a 55% chance of victory in this one.

Eibar to finally break home duck

Eibar v Granada

Sunday, 17:30

Eibar's home form is a little deceptive, with two actual goals from 7.4 xGF contributing to eight winless games at Ipurua. If they can begin converting their chances against Granada, three points should follow, with Infogol giving the home side a narrow edge over a side against whom they recorded their biggest home victory of the 2019-20 season.

Real Sociedad to build on derby triumph

Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Sunday, 17:30

After stopping their recent poor run with a win in Bilbao, La Real can make it back-to-back wins against Basque opposition. Osasuna remain in the bottom three despite successive draws, and Infogol gives the visitors just a 22% chance of earning the win they need to move closer to safety. Imanol Alguacil's side were held to a 1-1 draw in this game last season, but their improvement in 2020-21 can help them take all three points.

Barcelona to close in on top four

Huesca v Barcelona

Sunday, 20:00

Despite being held by Eibar in midweek, Barcelona have been putting in performances worthy of a top four side as they climb back up the table. Ronald Koeman's side are favourites to win at bottom side Huesca, with Infogol's model giving them a greater than 60% chance of taking the points against opponents averaging just 0.97 xGF per game across their last six outings and 1.57 xGA.

Valencia to earn crucial win in relegation fight

Valencia v Cádiz

Monday, 20:00

Only goal difference is keeping Valencia above the drop ahead of this weekend's games, and they'll be desperate to give themselves a cushion ahead of a six-pointer with Valladolid on January 10. Visitors Cádiz have one point in their last four, compared to two for Los Che, and Infogol gives the hosts a 43% chance of victory in a game which isn't expected to produce too many clear-cut chances.

