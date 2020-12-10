La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW13

Relegation battle to end all square

Real Valladolid v Osasuna

Friday, 20:00

While neither Valladolid nor Osasuna has been cast adrift at the bottom, both teams will consider this a game they can win to pull away from trouble. The sides exchanged second half goals at José Zorrilla last season, and with Infogol's model finding little to choose between the pair this term we could well be in for a repeat which wouldn't do either manager a great deal of good.

Valencia to get the upper hand in lower mid-table clash

Valencia v Athletic Bilbao

Saturday, 13:00

Valencia and Athletic are level on points and goal difference, but Javi Gracia's men can pull away from their rivals with a win at the Mestalla. The visitors have just one win on the road this term, averaging less than one xGF per game, and Valencia showed in their recent 4-1 demolition of Real Madrid that they can take teams apart at home when they're on their game.

Sevilla to enjoy trip to out-of-form Getafe

Getafe v Sevilla

Saturday, 15:15

A limp 3-0 loss at Levante last time out saw Getafe continue their slide down the table, and a meeting with sixth place Sevilla is unlikely to help. The visitors are coming off a win in France which rounded off a solid Champions League group campaign, and have been solid enough on the road to justify Infogol's model making them 39% favourites to win at the Coliseum.

Huesca to build on good point in Granada

Huesca v Alavés

Saturday, 17:30

Huesca will be disappointed to have thrown away a late advantage in Granada, but it was still a good point on the road for Michel's team. Despite being winless, the hosts are just two wins away from mid-table, and can push up the table by beating an Alavés side which was a little fortunate to silence Real Sociedad last weekend.

Real Madrid to knock their neighbours off top spot

Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

Saturday, 20:00

Real Sociedad's blank last weekend allowed Atléti to move to the summit, but they've got to work hard to stay there. Infogol backs Real Madrid to win the derby after a big European win on Wednesday night, though it remains to be seen which of the two clubs from the capital recovers quickest from their exertions in the Champions League.

La Real to get back to winning ways

Real Sociedad v Eibar

Sunday, 13:00

Successive league draws have seen Imanol Alguacil's hosts surrender top spot, and on another day they'd have beaten at least one of Alavés and Villarreal, but a home game against Eibar provides an opportunity to return to winning ways. The visitors have been better away than at home this term, so don't pin your hopes on a walkover, but La Real should have the measure of José Luis Mendilibar's men.

Villarreal to keep up pressure on the top two

Real Betis v Villarreal

Sunday, 15:15

Villarreal are nine unbeaten in the league, with that run including matches against Real Sociedad and both Madrid clubs, so will fancy their chances against Real Betis. The hosts have been up and down this season, but they lost twice to the Yellow Submarine last season and Infogol foresees another game going the way of the team from Castellón.

Granada to revive a topsy-turvy season

Elche v Granada

Sunday, 17:30

Granada have been a mixed bag both at home and in Europe, and their top-half berth probably flatters them at the moment. However, after completing a taxing Europa League group campaign, Diego Martínez's team can get down to business. Germán's late equaliser against Huesca last weekend can give the visitors the boost they need to take all three points at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, but they won't have it all their own way.

Barça to end Levante's mini-revival

Barcelona v Levante

Sunday, 20:00

Five wins and a draw from the last six games have helped Levante climb out of the bottom three, but a trip to Camp You should see their unbeaten run come to an end. Barcelona looked dismal against Juventus on Tuesday night, but they'll be well aware of the consequences of a third straight defeat in all competitions and ought to have enough to take all three points.

Celta to extend their winning run to three

Celta Vigo v Cádiz

Monday, 20:00

Back-to-back victories for Celta have been long overdue, and they have a chance to go three in a row against a Cádiz side still riding the high of their victory over Barcelona. Infogol's xG table suggests Eduardo Coudet's men have been better than their results - especially at home, where they have conceded 11 goals from 6.9 xGA - and a first home clean sheet of the season could be in the offing.

