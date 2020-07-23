Football Bet of the Day: Sirius to shine bright in a thriller

Leaky defences to serve up a treat

Kalmar v Sirius

Thursday 23 July, 18:00

St Gallen were dealt a major blow in their push for the Swiss title last night, as Basel smashed them 5-0. Callous as it may seem, we didn't really care, because our Over 3.5 Goals bet landed with room to spare.

We'll head to Sweden now, because Sirius are facing struggling Kalmar in the Allsvenskan, and I suspect we'll see a few goals.

Kalmar survived the drop by the skin of their teeth last season, as they won the relegation playoff, and they are facing another tough season. They have taken just six points from their nine matches, and have lost their last six matches. Seven of their nine games have featured at least three goals, largely because of their league-worst defence, which has shipped 16 goals already.

Sirius finished 11th in the top flight last term, but have made a decent start to this campaign. The Blasvart (Blue-Black) have lost just twice in their first nine games, and a win tonight could take them into the top two if other results go their way. Five of their nine outings have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, and they have scored at least twice six times already this term. At the other end, they are leaking goals at an average of above one per game.

Over 2.5 Goals is odds-against here at [2.12], and I think that's an attractive price.

