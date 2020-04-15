To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Poor Depor to suffer

An empty stadium in Nicaragua
There is still football in Nicaragua
We're sticking with Nicaragua, and Kev's thinks backing the hosts to win handsomely is the right strategy tonight.

"Juventus Managua have won their last four home games by at least three goals, while Deportivo Ocotal are in dreadful form."

Back Juventus Managua -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [2.44]

Basement dwellers to lose again

Juventus Managua v Deportivo Ocotal
Thursday 16 April, 00:00

We already have one selection from Nicaragua that is still live, and now it's time to bring you another, because in-form Juventus Managua are up against rock-bottom Deportivo Ocotal.

Deportivo are bottom of the ten-team Primera Division, having won just two of their 16 league matches, and they have only scored ten goals along the way. They have claimed a solitary point from their last seven matches, and they have taken just a point from their last eight away games. If you look at their last 11 defeats on their travels, seven of them have been by a margin of two goals or greater.

Juventus Managua are in form, having picked up seven points from their last three games, but they are by no means certain of finishing in a playoff place. That means they have plenty of motivation ahead of their final two games of the regular season. At home, they have won their last four games, and all of those victories were by a margin of three goals or more, including stunning wins over Walter Ferretti (4-1) and Diriangen (3-0).

This should be a comfortable home win. You could just back Juventus to win outright at [1.51], but I'll back them on the Asian Handicap to win by two goals or more at [2.44].

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 55
Points Returned: 48.12
P/L: -6.88 points

Recommended bets

Kevin Hatchard,

