Serie A Tips: Back Berardi & the defences at San Siro to shine

Berardi to put Cagliari away

Sassuolo v Cagliari

Sunday November 21, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Sassuolo have trailed at home for just 24 minutes in total this season, while Cagliari have failed to win a single point in their five away matches thus far. The Rossoblu have only managed to score three goals in those games, while conceding a shocking total of 13 and it is no surprise that they sit bottom of the table.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Sassuolo's last six games, while that poor record means Cagliari have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 matches. Sassuolo's star man Domenico Berardi always enjoys himself against struggling teams too, involved in seven goals - three goals, four assists - in his last eight matches versus the team who start the round in last place.

So the tip here is to simply back Berardi to register an any time assist at odds of 3.02/1.

Defences key in huge San Siro clash

Inter v Napoli

Sunday November 7, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Inter are Serie A's most prolific side, Simone Inzaghi's men managing to net 29 times in their 12 games thus far. This weekend however, they take on the league's best defence, with a hugely impressive Napoli outfit conceding just four times so far and currently on a 21-match unbeaten run in the league.

Yet it must be noted that Inter are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Napoli - all of which came with Antonio Conte in charge of the Nerazzurri - and that the Partenopei have also failed to score in their last four away games against Sunday's opponents. With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Both teams to score: no, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.255/4.

Roma to bounce back

Genoa v AS Roma

Sunday November 21, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

There is no doubt that the last few weeks have been tough for AS Roma. They have won just one of their last five league games, and not only suffered a humiliating defeat in Europe to Bodoe/Glimt, they were then held to a draw by the same opponent too. That spell has seen the pressure heaped on Jose Mourinho, so a meeting with a subpar Genoa could be just the boost he needs.

The Grifone have failed to win any of their last nine games and boast an even worse record against Roma, with their last victory coming way back in May 2014, the Giallorossi recording 11 wins and three draws since then. That has prompted them to fire their manager and appoint Andrei Shevchenko, who played for Mourinho at Chelsea but the tip here is still to back Roma to win and under 2.5 goals, a market available at 5.04/1.

