Infogol Expected Goals Euro Acca: Back Bologna to win

Both to hit the net in Barcelona

Espanyol vs Athletic Club

Saturday, 12:00 GMT

Espanyol are in desperate need of points heading into this game, as despite beating Villarreal 2-1 away from home last weekend, they still sit bottom of the La Liga table and four points from safety.

Based on xG, they are unfortunate to sit in the relegation zone, ranking as the 17th best team, but their main issue this season hasn't been creating chances, it has been failing to take them.

Espanyol have scored only 16 goals this season from chances equating to 24.8 xGF, so need to get their finishing boots on if they are to survive, and there were signs of that happening at Villarreal last weekend.

Athletic Club were exceptionally unfortunate not to beat Celta Vigo last time out, as they created a host of chances in an excellent display, but had to settle for a draw (xG: BIL 4.25 - 0.83 CEL).

Away from home the Basque side do struggle, and have won just once on the road this season, with their defensive process a cause for concern when they are away from San Mames (1.61 xGA per away game).

They are a capable attacking team (1.38 xGF per game), so will trouble Espanyol here, and the Infogol model calculates a 51% (1.96) chance of both teams scoring here, making the 2.16 (46%) on offer a decent value play.

No back-to-back for SPAL

SPAL vs Bologna

Saturday, 14:00 GMT

SPAL picked up a hugely surprising win on Monday, and a hugely fortunate one, as they beat Atalanta despite allowing a host of chances (xG: ATA 2.14 - 1.24 SPA).

That win propelled them off the foot of the table and to within a point of safety, and that is exactly where they deserve to be according to xG.

Their process is very poor, especially defensively (1.85 xGA per game), and they are winless in five at home including a defeat to second-bottom Brescia, so people shouldn't overreact to their win on Monday.

Bologna were held at home by a good Verona team last weekend, and prior to that had won the xG battle against both Torino (xG: TOR 0.56 - 2.08 BOL) and Fiorentina (xG: BOL 1.14 - 0.34 FIO) without picking up a win.

They have the process of a top half team this season (1.69 xGF, 1.42 xGA per game), so are unfortunate to sit 12th, but if they keep performing at the same level, results will come for Siniša Mihajlović's side.

Infogol thinks they will get back to winning ways here, calculating a 50% (2.00) chance of an away win, meaning the 2.40 (42%) available on the Exchange represents good value.

Goals at Borussia-Park

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz

Saturday, 14:30 GMT

Borussia Mönchengladbach suffered a disappointing defeat at Schalke in their first game back from the winter break, and it was a deserved loss according to expected goals that saw them slip down to third.

Third is where they sit in our xG table, so they are where they deserve to be now, but need to get back to winning ways here as the table is so congested.

Process-wise, they are extremely strong in attack (2.12 xGF per game) and are even better in front of their own fans (2.60 xGF per home game), but do leave themselves open (1.46 xGA per game) - meaning we usually see entertaining matches.

Mainz have lost four of their last five Bundesliga games heading into this match following an undeserved 2-1 defeat to Freiburg last weekend (xG: MAI 1.80 - 1.69 FRE).

They are yet to register a draw this season which is some feat (6W, 12L), but have played like a top-half team according to underlying numbers, though they have some huge defensive issues (1.99 xGA per game).

Their last win was a 5-0 mauling of Werder Bremen on the road, showing what they are capable of, but the value in this game lies in the goal market, and specifically over 3.5 goals.

Infogol calculates a 53% (1.89) chance of over 3.5 goals at Borussia-Park, meaning the 2.04 (49%) is the clear value play in this one.

Both to score at Stade Louis II

Monaco vs Strasbourg

Saturday, 19:00 GMT

Monaco have had a tough fixture list since the winter break, having played champions and league leaders PSG twice, conceding seven times in the process.

They were absolutely pummelled on both occasions according to expected goals (xG: PSG 3.18 - 1.95 MON)(xG: MON 1.07 - 4.49 PSG), and will be happy to see the back of Les Parisiens, though they face another stiff test here.

Former Spain manager Roberto Moreno was brought in during the winter break, replacing Leonardo Jardim, and he takes over a side that have been quietly impressive this season, as they sit fourth in Infogol's xG table.

Creating chances hasn't been an issue for them (1.81 xGF per game), but they have struggled defensively, ranking as the third worst defensive team in the league (1.61 xGA per game).

Strasbourg were narrowly beaten by Metz last weekend, but prior to that had won three straight games, meaning they sit comfortably in mid-table and only five points behind fourth-placed Nantes.

Their process this season has been very standard, meaning they are rightly in mid-table, but there are usually chances at both ends (1.25 xGF, 1.21 xGA per game).

They have the capabilities to cause Monaco problems, and given Monaco's attacking threat, we could be in for an entertaining game in the Principality, with Infogol calculating a 60% (1.67) chance of both teams hitting the net, so backing that at 1.77 (56%) is the selection.

Visit infogol.net and get all of our football tips

