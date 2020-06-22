Football Bet of the Day: Olof's army to crumble

Swedish Allsvenskan: Helsingborgs v Elfsborg (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Monday 22 June, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
We're starting a new week in Sweden, and Kevin Hatchard thinks a former Premier League defender may struggle to tighten up his team's rearguard tonight.
"Helsingborgs have already leaked seven goals in two games, while Elfsborg have made a bright start to the Allsvenskan season."
Swedish showdown to yield goals
Helsingborgs v Elfsborg
Monday 22 June, 18:00
Lokomotiv Moscow's 1-0 win over Orenburg in Russia was certainly eventful, but not quite in the way Tobias hoped. Three red cards caught the eye, but Orenburg failed to play their part in landing a BTTS bet.
We'll head to Sweden, because the Allsvenskan season is underway, and I suspect a leaky Helsingborgs defence will contribute to an eye-catching encounter against Elfsborg.
Helsingborgs, coached by former Aston Villa and Juventus defender Olof Mellberg, could barely have made a worse start to their campaign. They were smacked 3-0 at home by Varbergs, and then lost 4-0 at Kalmar. These are not the division's elite sides that Helsingborgs have been playing, but they have still come up well short.
There have been no such issues for Elfsborg. They won 1-0 at IFK Goteborg, and then drew 2-2 with Hammarby. They are looking to build on last season's underwhelming eighth-placed finish, which saw them finish well short of the European spots, but well clear of the dropzone.
I'll go for goals here, even thought it's early days in the campaign. Helsingborgs have leaked seven goals in just two games, while Elfsborg have averaged five shots on target across their two league outings. If you stretch back to last season, nine of Elfsborg's last 12 competitive away games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.
Points Staked: 89
Points Returned: 76.25
P/L: -12.75 points
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Monday 22 June, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Join to place betsJoin today