Football Bet of the Day: Olof's army to crumble

Swedish showdown to yield goals

Helsingborgs v Elfsborg

Monday 22 June, 18:00

Lokomotiv Moscow's 1-0 win over Orenburg in Russia was certainly eventful, but not quite in the way Tobias hoped. Three red cards caught the eye, but Orenburg failed to play their part in landing a BTTS bet.

We'll head to Sweden, because the Allsvenskan season is underway, and I suspect a leaky Helsingborgs defence will contribute to an eye-catching encounter against Elfsborg.

Helsingborgs, coached by former Aston Villa and Juventus defender Olof Mellberg, could barely have made a worse start to their campaign. They were smacked 3-0 at home by Varbergs, and then lost 4-0 at Kalmar. These are not the division's elite sides that Helsingborgs have been playing, but they have still come up well short.

There have been no such issues for Elfsborg. They won 1-0 at IFK Goteborg, and then drew 2-2 with Hammarby. They are looking to build on last season's underwhelming eighth-placed finish, which saw them finish well short of the European spots, but well clear of the dropzone.

I'll go for goals here, even thought it's early days in the campaign. Helsingborgs have leaked seven goals in just two games, while Elfsborg have averaged five shots on target across their two league outings. If you stretch back to last season, nine of Elfsborg's last 12 competitive away games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

