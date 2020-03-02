Football Bet of the Day: Hann-over the 2.5 goals line

Monday madness on the cards

Hannover v Holstein Kiel

Monday 02 March, 19:30

Live on BT Sport

Many people have had a weekend in Belgium that they've later regretted, and Sporting Charleroi's 2-0 win over Standard Liege might just have tipped our Tobias into that category, as another Belgian BTTS wager stubbornly failed to land. He'll be back fit and firing next week.

We'll make the short trip from Belgium to Germany now, because Hannover are facing Holstein Kiel in the second tier, and there should be plenty of goals.

Having been relegated last term, Hannover would have been confident that they could mount a decent push to win back a place in the big time. However, that task has been much harder than they anticipated. The Lower Saxony club is just two points above the relegation playoff place, and only four ahead of the automatic dropzone. Make no mistake, a relegation to the third tier would be an utter disaster for Die Roten, on and off the field.

Holstein Kiel aren't totally safe from the drop, but neither are they totally adrift in the race for promotion. They have won three of their five league games in 2020, and on the road they have put together a six-match unbeaten run.

I fancy goals here. Kiel have scored at least twice in their last six road matches, while Hannover have scored eight goals in their last four home matches, and both teams have found the net in the last six games at the HDI Arena.

We can go for a BTTS/Over 2.5 Goals double at [1.9] on the Sportsbook, and I think that's the way to go.

