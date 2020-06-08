Football Bet of the Day: Defences to Kiel over

Promotion chasers to put on a show

Hamburg v Holstein Kiel

Monday 08 June, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

It was indeed a Polish party for our Tobias yesterday, as Radomiak Radom won 2-1 at Sandecja Nowy Sacz. He can enjoy a lockdown lie-down, while we kick off our week. We're heading to northern Germany, because Hamburg are up against Holstein Kiel in what should be a cracking game in Bundesliga 2.

Hamburg are desperate to return to the Bundesliga big time, but their recent 3-2 defeat at Stuttgart (they were 2-0 up) was a hammer blow. Dieter Hecking's men can however return to second spot with a win tonight, with just four matchdays left after this one. Their opponents Holstein Kiel have seen their promotion push disintegrate, with back-to-back defeats against Bochum and leaders Arminia Bielefeld leaving them 11 points adrift of the top three.

Hamburg's home record is excellent, with ten wins from their last 13 outings at the Volksparkstadion. However, with Hamburg trading at [1.63] for the win, I quite fancy the goals angle instead. You can back a BTTS/Over 2.5 Goals double at [1.84] on the Sportsbook using the Same Game Multi, and there's plenty of evidence to sustain that bet.

That wager would have landed in four of HSV's last five matches, and five of their last nine on home soil. On the Kiel side of things, seven of their last nine games have seen both teams score and an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

