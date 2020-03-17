Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Goz Goz

Get set for a Turkish treat

Goztepe v Rizespor

Tuesday 17 March, 17:00

We were Russian into the black yesterday (I'm so sorry) as Tambov's 3-0 win over Krylya Sovetov gave us an odds-against winner. We'll look to maintain that momentum in Turkey today, as Goztepe take on Rizespor in the Super Lig.

Goztepe are having a rough run at the moment, having won just one of their last six top-flight matches. They have lost the last three, and it's a sequence that has largely wiped away any hopes of European qualification. Their form in Izmir is hardly inspiring either, given that Goz Goz have won just two of their last seven games at the Gursel Aksel Stadium.

Rizespor are desperately battling to stay up, but they are in dreadful form. They have collected just two points from their last seven league games, they haven't won in nearly two months, and they have lost their last three on the road. They have leaked 26 goals in 12 away games, and have conceded at least twice in seven of their last ten away from home.

I'm not sure I fully trust either team in the Match Odds market, but I will go for Over 2.5 Goals at evens. Goztepe have seen six of their last eight home matches feature three goals or more, while seven of Rizespor's last 12 competitive matches have seen an overs bet land.

