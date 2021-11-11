Friday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Moldova v Scotland: Visitors to book their playoff place with a win

Moldova 20.019/1 v Scotland 1.241/4, the Draw 6.86/1

Friday, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports

Scotland are aiming to book a World Cup playoff place with an away win over Moldova and Steve Clarke's men are a short price to do it.

Frank Monkhouse says: "They're not always pretty and seem to enjoy putting fans through the wringer, but Clarke's Scotland have a knack for digging out results. They are a hard-working team that moves as a unit, with every player knowing and understanding their job.

"The squad is blessed with talent throughout but are just lacking a bit of quality in the forward roles. Scotland are a reliable striker away from being a really good team, and we're expecting to see another example of that in this contest...

"Picking through the stats associated with Scotland's four-match winning run, we note they have won 1-0 on three occasions, with their last two away trips producing that scoreline. Under 2.5 goals appeals at 2.1211/10 with over the same mark at 1.824/5."

Andorra v Poland: Goals will flow for Poles

Andorra 70.069/1 v Poland 1.071/14; The Draw 15.5

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Poland need to win to keep the pressure on England in this early kick-off in Group I and Robert Lewandowski and co. are expected to pass the test comfortably.

Dan Fitch says: "Poland are second in Group I and trail England by three points. They must hope that England slip up somewhere in their final two games, but realistically Poland will have to make do with a play-off spot, which they currently occupy, with Albania two points behind them.

"In the reverse fixture, Poland won 3-0 at home. There is reason to believe that they can win by a bigger margin this time, having defeated Albania 4-1 back in September. Over 3.5 goals is 2.0811/10."

England v Albania: Three Lions made to work at Wembley

England 1.132/15 v Albania 38.037/1, the Draw 10.519/2

19:45

Live on ITV

England need four points from their final two qualifiers to book their place in Qatar. First up for the Three Lions is a Friday night date with Albania.

Paul Higham says: "Southgate's side have only suffered that one defeat in the Euro 2020 final to Italy in their last 18 games, banking 13 clean sheets during that time so if we accept England will win, it's 1.4640/85 that they do so without conceding a goal.

"Albania have scored in all four away qualifiers so far though and if you think they can complete the set then back the 4.47/2 on an England win and both teams to score.

"Given England's firepower they could easily blow Albania away in a similar way to Poland in their 4-1 victory, but the visitors aren't usually involved in goalfests, with three of their last four games ending 1-0. If that run follows then England and under 2.5 goals will come in at 3.02/1."

Italy v Switzerland: Hosts will grab vital win

Italy 1.664/6 v Switzerland 6.411/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Italy are 1.21/5 and Switzerland 5.69/2 in the Group C winner betting as the teams, tied on points, head into a Friday night showdown in Rome.

Dan Fitch says: "The Group C leaders Italy are only ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. Consecutive draws against first Bulgaria and then Switzerland in the reverse fixture, have made things tough for the Euro 2020 champions.

"With the game in Switzerland finishing 0-0, it could be worth backing Italy to keep another clean sheet. Italy are 2.56/4 to win to nil."

Uruguay v Argentina: Visitors can cast hosts into uncertainty

Uruguay 3.3512/5 v Argentina 2.47/5, the Draw 3.259/4

23:00

Finally, we leave Europe and head to the South American pool where two giants of the region go head to head.

Nathan Joyes says: "Argentina have had a very impressive campaign to date, only overshadowed by Brazil's incredible record, but they won't mind quietly going about their business in second place. Argentina have often left it late to qualify for the World Cup and it's a credit to Lionel Scaloni and his team who have made sure this doesn't happen this time round.

"A nation who are struggling to get over the line are their opponents, Uruguay, who are just three points clear of Chile heading into this encounter (which could be four or six by the time they kick off on Friday evening).

"Uruguay come into this one off the back of a 4-1 defeat to a weakened Brazil side, before losing to today's opponents 3-0, a match in which Lionel Messi scored the opener. Although away from home, Argentina have the second best record away from home comforts and priced at a rather generous 13/10 against a team they brushed aside in November seems worth taking."