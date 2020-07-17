Football Tips: The best bets this week from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

Champions League

Mark: "I tipped up Atalanta and Atletico on the podcast pre-draw and happy with both still. Both clubs would much rather be in their half of the draw, without the favourites and previous winners."

Jake: "Man City came into favouritism post draw but the Infogol model makes Bayern favourites and a good value bet at [4.9]. I'd look at laying Juventus too."

Seb: "I fancy Real Madrid to turn around the City tie and cause a shock at the Etihad. I've been fascinated by their transformation into George Graham's Arsenal since the restart. "

Europa League

Jake: "Man United are incredibly short in the outright market at [3.15] given they will likely face a tricky opponent in the next round. Bayer Leverkusen are a very interesting price at [7.8]."

Premier League

West Ham v Watford - Friday

Jake: "West Ham have come to life in an attacking sense, creating more than two xG per game in the last four. You sense both managers would be happy with a draw but the value in is over 2.5 at [2.3]. West Ham are attacking well and Watford are not great defensively on the road."

Norwich v Burnley - Saturday

Mark: "Burnley got a great point at Anfield and then a late equaliser against Wolves which means it's one defeat in 14 for the Clarets, and that was against Man City. They look big at [2.3] to beat a Norwich team who have lost eight on the spin and have whimpered to relegation. You can boost the price to 2/1 by adding under 3.5 Goals."

Wolves v Crystal Palace - Monday

Mark: "Everyone has cottoned on to Wolves being a second half side but I've found a nice even money play on the Same Game Multi - under 1.5 goals in the first half and Wolves to score in the second. Only 14 of the last 71 collective games of these two has seen more than a goal in the first half."

Sheffield United v Everton - Monday

Jake: "Sheffield United have made a mockery of their odds in their last three home games, dispatching Spurs, Chelsea and Wolves and [2.3] on the Exchange looks like a decent bet against an Everton side in poor form."

FA Cup Semi-Finals

Arsenal v Man City - Saturday

Mark: "City have the upper hand over Arsenal, winning the last seven matches on the bounce and odds of [1.34] are fair enough.

"But Arsenal have shown more resilience under Arteta - the rearguard action against Liverpool this week being a good example - and City are unlikely to run riot. So a City win and under 3.5 goals double at [2.2] is the bet."

European Leagues

Serie A

Jake: "I think Atalanta and over 2.5 goals against Verona is a sensible play on Saturday."

Mark: "I'm backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Juventus v Lazio on Monday."

La Liga

Mark: "Sevilla take on Valencia on Sunday. If you can get anything bigger than [1.6] on the hosts then take it. Or look at backing Sevilla -1.5 goals on the Asian Handicap."



Podcast Treble @ 13/1

Southampton to beat Bournemouth

Burnley to beat Norwich

Swansea to beat Bristol City



