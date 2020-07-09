Football Tips: The best bets this week from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

North London derby - Tottenham v Arsenal

Jasmine: "Arsenal often play against themselves, especially in big games. Their attack isn't clicking as much as the other top teams, so I can see a stalemate on Sunday at [3.55]."

Jake: "I'm not expecting this to be a really entertaining match. Spurs aren't looking good in attack either and will struggle against this new Arsenal system. I like under 2.5 at [2.08]."

Mark: "I'm keeping Arsenal on-side. Spurs have kept just five clean sheets under Mourinho and their home record against big teams is poor. I can't really buy Spurs."

Saturday - Premier League

West Ham v Norwich

Jake: "West Ham are too short but I expect an entertaining game and like the look of over 2.5 goals at [1.8]. I also like Tomas Soucek to score at 13/5."

Watford v Newcastle

Jake: Newcastle have changed into a more attacking team. But Watford's expect goal stats are promising. I'm backing both teams to score at [1.93] Vicarage Road on Saturday."

Jasmine: Seven out of the last 9 home games at Vicarage Road have produced over 2.5 goals and you can get that at just over evens for this match."

Liverpool v Burnley

Mark: "Liverpool were quite lacklustre last Sunday against Aston Villa but showed more bight against Brighton in midweek. I still think they want to get the record points for the season so they'll want to take three here.

"I expect a routine Liverpool win but not a thrashing, as Liverpool don't need to rack up a big score and Burnley are no mugs. The home win and under 3.5 is the bet at [2.2]."

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Jasmine: "I'm very surprised Sheffield United are as big as [6.8] to beat Chelsea. This Chelsea team are confusing to watch. The Blades going for their fourth consecutive home league win. I like the home/draw double chance at 7/5."

Kevin: "I like the look of both teams to score here at [2.08]."

Brighton v Man City

Jake: "I think Graham Potter has done a good job in his first seat at Brighton. They are ninth in the expected goals table and definitely on the right track under the manager. They can cause City problems and I'm backing back both teams to score at [1.91]."

Best Saturday Bets

Mark: Both teams to score in Sheffield United v Chelsea @ [2.08]

Jasmine: Sheffield United and draw at 7/5

Jake: Both teams to score in Watford v Newcastle @ [1.93]

Sunday - Bournemouth v Leicester

Jake: Bournemouth are in the kind position where they have to throw the kitchen sink at trying to survive. I expect goals when they face Leicester on Sunday and think [1.94] on over 2.5 goals is a really decent price."

Monday - Manchester United v Southampton

Jasmine: "I've been really impressed by both of these team and am expecting a cracker. United have averaged three goals per game since the restart. Over 3.5 goals at 7/4 is the bet."

The Championship - outright winner

Mark: "Leeds are without doubt the best team in the Championship. The manager Marcelo Bielsa is the reason for that but he doesn't rotate enough and that's costs them a few points.

"Brentford have come on fantastically and, if either Leeds or West Brom slip up, then Thomas Frank's men are coming for them.

"Just watch Leeds' price for the title. They're [1.64] but the pressure on them is huge. If they do clinch promotion soon then they could be a lay for the title at a short price."

European leagues

Jake: "There's a huge game in Italy's Serie A as Atalanta take on Juventus. I'm surprised how short Juve are at [2.1] and am backing Atalanta at [3.75] to win their 10th game in a row."

Mark: "In Spain's La Liga, I'm expecting another solid win for Real Madrid against Alaves. Back Madrid and under 3.5 at [1.9].